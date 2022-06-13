Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Live Streaming, Team Live telecast, Schedule, time, dates, venue

The second phase of India's most prestigious domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy has now moved into the semi-final stage. Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are the four semi-finalists.

While Bengal will be up against MP at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Mumbai will take on UP at Just Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The contests are slated to begin on 14 June, 2022.

Bengal had a terrific run with the bat against Jharkhand after they frustrated the bowlers to pile up 773/7 (declared) in the first innings and followed it with 318/7 in the second. Jharkhand got to bat only once and they scored 298 in the first innings as the match ended in a draw and Bengal marched ahead on the basis of first innings lead.

Madhya Pradesh met Punjab in the quarter-final and thumped them by 10 wickets while the domestic giants Mumbai were on a roll against Uttarakhand. Mumbai first posted 647/8 (declared) and then bowled out Uttarakhand for 114 in the first innings.

The Prithvi Shaw-led side then compiled 261/3 (declared)and bundled out Uttarakhand for 69 in the second to clinch a win by a mammoth margin of 725 runs.

Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were involved in a thrilling contest. Chasing a target of 213, UP captain Karan Sharma led from the front and struck an unbeaten 93 to help his side go over the line and register a semi-final spot.

When will the two Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals begin?

The two Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals will begin on 14th June, 2022 at 9:30 am (IST) in Bengaluru.

How to watch the Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals?

The Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the LIVE COVERAGE will be on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The coverage will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.

SQUADS

Mumbai: Tanush Kotian, Prithvi Shaw (c), Aman Hakim Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Siddharth Raut, Prashant Solanki, Hardik Tamore, Aditya Tare, Arjun Tendulkar, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Aakarshit Gomel.

Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Parth Sahani, Kuldeep Sen, Shumham Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer.

Uttar Pradesh: Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Kuldeep Yadav (c), Almas Shaukat, Rishabh Bansal, Priyam Garg, Hardeep Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Parth Mishra, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma.

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manoj Tiwary.

