West Indies Vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS: Hosts win by 7 wickets

PREVIEW: West Indies are eyeing a 1-0 lead in the Test series against Bangladesh as the hosts need 35 more runs to win the match.

The Caribbean side was handed a target of 84 runs in the second innings but they lost some early wickets and were 9/3 when John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood came in for the rescue and made sure that there was no further fall of wickets.

Campbell was unbeaten at 28 while Blackwood had scored 17 at the end of third day's play.

SQUADS:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

