West Indies Vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS: Hosts win by 7 wickets

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
|Bangladesh
|West Indies
|103/10 (32.5 ov) - R/R 3.14
|265/10 (112.5 ov) - R/R 2.35
|245/10 (90.5 ov) - R/R 2.7
|88/3 (22.0 ov) - R/R 4
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|John Campbell
|not out
|58
|67
|9
|1
|Jermaine Blackwood
|not out
|26
|53
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mehidy Hasan
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Najmul Hossain Shanto
|1
|0
|10
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 9/3 (3.5)
|
79 (79) R/R: 4.34
Jermaine Blackwood 26(53)
John Campbell 52(56)
|
Nkrumah Bonner 0(6) S.R (0)
b Khaled Ahmed
West Indies take 1-0 lead in the series
John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood helped West Indies clinch a win in the first Test and take 1-0 lead in the series. Campbell scored an unbeaten fifty in the second innings.
PREVIEW: West Indies are eyeing a 1-0 lead in the Test series against Bangladesh as the hosts need 35 more runs to win the match.
The Caribbean side was handed a target of 84 runs in the second innings but they lost some early wickets and were 9/3 when John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood came in for the rescue and made sure that there was no further fall of wickets.
Campbell was unbeaten at 28 while Blackwood had scored 17 at the end of third day's play.
SQUADS:
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph were the most successful bowlers for the Windies while returning skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the lone Bangladeshi batter to cross the 50-run mark.
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads an unsettled Bangladesh side into the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday seeking to recapture the glory of his captaincy debut 13 years ago.
John Campbell hit an unbeaten 58 as West Indies beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the 1st Test of the two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.