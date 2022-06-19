Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs Bangladesh At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 16 June, 2022

16 June, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

103/10 (32.5 ov)

245/10 (90.5 ov)

1st Test
West Indies

West Indies

265/10 (112.5 ov)

88/3 (22.0 ov)

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Bangladesh West Indies
103/10 (32.5 ov) - R/R 3.14 265/10 (112.5 ov) - R/R 2.35
245/10 (90.5 ov) - R/R 2.7 88/3 (22.0 ov) - R/R 4

Jermaine Blackwood - 26

John Campbell - 52

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
John Campbell not out 58 67 9 1
Jermaine Blackwood not out 26 53 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mehidy Hasan 3 2 10 0
Najmul Hossain Shanto 1 0 10 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 9/3 (3.5)

79 (79) R/R: 4.34

John Campbell 52(56)

Nkrumah Bonner 0(6) S.R (0)

b Khaled Ahmed

West Indies Vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS: Hosts win by 7 wickets

West Indies take 1-0 lead in the series

West Indies Vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS: Hosts win by 7 wickets

West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 245 in the second innings. AFP

John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood helped West Indies clinch a win in the first Test and take 1-0 lead in the series. Campbell scored an unbeaten fifty in the second innings.

PREVIEW: West Indies are eyeing a 1-0 lead in the Test series against Bangladesh as the hosts need 35 more runs to win the match.

The Caribbean side was handed a target of 84 runs in the second innings but they lost some early wickets and were 9/3 when John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood came in for the rescue and made sure that there was no further fall of wickets.

Campbell was unbeaten at 28 while Blackwood had scored 17 at the end of third day's play.

SQUADS:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Updated Date: June 19, 2022 19:59:33 IST

