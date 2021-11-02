Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (t20)

South Africa Vs Bangladesh At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 02 November, 2021

02 November, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

34/5 (8.2 ov)

Super 12 - Match 30
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Bangladesh South Africa
34/5 (8.2 ov) - R/R 4.08

Play In Progress

Shamim Hossain - 0

Liton Das (W) - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Liton Das (W) Batting 18 24 1 0
Shamim Hossain Batting 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Anrich Nortje 2 0 4 1
Dwaine Pretorius 1.2 0 3 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 34/5 (8.1)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Afif Hossain 0(1) S.R (0)

b Dwaine Pretorius
Live Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Kagiso Rabada picks up three early wickets

16:15 (IST)
wkt

After 8 overs,Bangladesh 34/4 ( Liton Das (W) 18 , Afif Hossain 0)

Anrich Nortje to bowl his second over. Single and dot to begin the over. Mahmudullah and Liton really need to build a partnership here. A dot and two singles, and then OUT! Anrich Nortje has his wicket! Mahmudullah was done by a shorter delivery, which he pushes into the hands of Markram at point. There's a review to see if it came off the shoulder. Nope, touched the glove, it's out!

16:01 (IST)
wkt

OUT! It's Rabada again!

Mushfiqur goes for a duck after diverting the ball into the hands of Hendricks at gully. There's a bit of talk over whether it was a clean catch, but the replay shows it's fair.

Mushfiqur Rahim c Hendricks b Rabada 0 (3 balls)

15:52 (IST)
wkt

After 4 overs,Bangladesh 22/2 ( Liton Das (W) 12 , Mushfiqur Rahim 0)

Kagiso Rabada to bowl his second over. Four singles and a wide to start. OUT! Kagiso Rabada strikes! Mohammad Naim's a goner, he hit straight into the hands of Hendricks at midwicket! Oh, OUT again! Rabada strikes twice in two balls! His delivery appears to hit Soumya Sarkar's boot before landing on the bat. The umpire signals not out, but SA review, and are rewarded as replays show a nick off the boot, that's LBW!

15:42 (IST)

After 3 overs,Bangladesh 17/0 ( Mohammad Naim 7 , Liton Das (W) 10)

Keshav Maharaj continues. Starts with a dot and three singles. Aiden Markram then makes a terrible error while fielding, and it's FOUR! It was just rolling wide of long-on, and Markram ends up fluffing his lines. Single to end the over.

15:39 (IST)

After 2 overs,Bangladesh 9/0 ( Mohammad Naim 1 , Liton Das (W) 8)

Kagiso Rabada to bowl now. Dot to begin, and then Liton unleashes an inch-perfect drive through the covers for FOUR! Very nicely done, used the pace of the ball to his advantage. Single and two dots follow, before Rabada lets out a huge shout for LBW! That looked close, but the umpire doesn't think it's out. South Africa let the review timer run down, they're not challenging it.

15:35 (IST)

After 1 overs,Bangladesh 4/0 ( Mohammad Naim 1 , Liton Das (W) 3)

Naim and Liton Das are out at the crease. Maharaj to open the attack. Three dots, two singles and a double, that's a very nice and tidy first over from Maharaj. Just four runs from it.

15:21 (IST)

Bangladesh Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

15:19 (IST)

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

15:15 (IST)

"We would have looked to bowl first too. We've got two changes. Mustafizur is rested, Nasum comes in. Shakib's missing too, Shamim Hossain takes his place. It's a good opportunity for all of us to step up. We've been very close to winning in the three matches we've played, so we need to play for our pride now and win a match or two." - Mahmudullah

15:06 (IST)

South Africa win the toss and opt to bowl

"That's generally been our trend, we look to chase. Our win in the last match did a world of good to our confidence. We'll keep trying to build up momentum. Looking at the wicket, we're hoping it can assist our quicks. No changes for our team." - Temba Bavuma

Highlights

13:52 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the T20 World Cup!

Bangladesh were edged out by West Indies by three runs in a last-ball thriller in their previous match as the Windies kept their hopes of retaining the Twenty20 World Cup title alive with their first win. Elsewhere, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada combined to propel South Africa to a thrilling victory as they edged Sri Lanka by four wickets despite a hat-trick by Wanindu Hasaranga. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and more from South Africa's match against Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup!

Kagiso Rabada to bowl his second over. Four singles and a wide to start. OUT! Kagiso Rabada strikes! Mohammad Naim's a goner, he hit straight into the hands of Hendricks at midwicket! Oh, OUT again! Rabada strikes twice in two balls! His delivery appears to hit Soumya Sarkar's boot before landing on the bat. The umpire signals not out, but SA review, and are rewarded as replays show a nick off the boot, that's LBW!

Preview: Bangladesh were edged out by West Indies by three runs in a last-ball thriller in their previous match as the Windies kept their hopes of retaining the Twenty20 World Cup title alive with their first win.

Bangladesh needed 13 off the 20th over bowled by Andre Russell but fell just short on 139 for five in Sharjah to lose their third straight Super 12 match, all but ending their chances of making the semi-finals.

Dwayne Bravo had struck a huge blow when he took the wicket of Bangladesh's top scorer Liton Das, who was on 44, with the final ball of the 19th over.

Liton and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah took it almost down to the wire before the former departed and then Russell held his nerve in the final over to give the West Indies a crucial win.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Bangladesh, who made the Super 12s after getting through the qualifying stage, had already lost their opening two group games Sri Lanka and England but had loud and cheering fans backing them at the venue.

"Definitely we'll play for our pride," said Mahmudullah ahead of the last two group games.

Meanwhile, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada combined to propel South Africa to a thrilling victory as they edged Sri Lanka by four wickets despite a hat-trick by Wanindu Hasaranga in the T20 World Cup.

With South Africa needing 15 off the final over bowled by Lahiru Kumara, Miller smashed two sixes and Rabada struck the winning boundary as South Africa reached their target of 143 with one ball to spare in Sharjah.

Miller finished with 23 off 13 balls while Rabada made 13 off seven to carry their team home after Hasaranga took the third hat-trick in tournament history.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fixture:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between South Africa and Bangladesh take place?

The match between South Africa and Bangladesh will take place on 2 November 2021.

What is the venue for South Africa and Bangladesh match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

What time will the South Africa vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: November 02, 2021 16:02:10 IST

Tags:

