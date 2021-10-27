LIVE, ENG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Full Cricket Score: Bangladesh win toss and opt to bat

Live Score England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: England buried the ghost of the 2016 World T20 final loss on Saturday with an emphatic win over defending champions West Indies. Now they turn their attention towards Bangladesh, who lost their last match to Sri Lanka.

Preview: Bangladesh had Sri Lanka reeling at 79 for 4 after setting a target of 172 but some poor fielding and bad captaincy calls allowed the 2014 champions to make a comeback into the match. Charith Asalanka's 80 not out and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's vital 53 from the No 6 spot helped the Lankans to eventually secure a five-wicket win.

Against a formidable side like England, Bangladesh will need to capitalise on whatever chances come their way, otherwise, they would have to pay for it with another defeat.

Having scored 171 against the Lankans, captain Mahmudullah will hope for another good performance by his batters against the English side. They also possess top bowlers like Nasum Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

England come into the match after a six-wicket win over West Indies where they bowled out the opposition for just 55. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid spun a web around Windies batters and could prove to be tricky customers once again. Abu Dhabi, the venue of the match, however, has assisted pace bowlers and that could force skipper Eoin Morgan to bring in a pacer.

It's also going to be an afternoon game so English players will be up against the hot weather in UAE and that could play into Bangladesh's hands.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup contest:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs Bangladesh take place?

The match between England and Bangladesh will take place on 27 October 2021.

What is the venue for England vs Bangladesh match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the England vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.

