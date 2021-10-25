Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Live, AFG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Full Cricket Score: Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat

19:05 (IST)

Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat

"The wicket is dry and good for batting. We'll try to put a score on the board and then try to restrict them. Our first warm up game wasn't good, but we played really well against the West Indies. We'll try our best here." - Mohammad Nabi

18:55 (IST)

Pitch Report - Anjum Chopra and Bazid Khan

"There are a few patches of brown on the pitch, and it doesn't seem like a threat of the batters. One side is shorter than the other, so you will expect batters to target the shorter side, which we've seen in the previous game. It's not just about the pitch, it's about match-ups and which bowler should bowl from which end."

18:47 (IST)

Click here to check out the full ICC T20 World Cup points table

18:28 (IST)

Pakistan defeat exposes India's undercooked batting unit

Finally, at the 13th time of asking, Pakistan got the better of India in an ICC World Cup showdown. Whether it was worth the wait, only they can say, but there is no doubting the chutzpah which accompanied their ten-wicket routat the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.

India’s unbeaten run against their cross-border opponents had to end at some stage. It’s little short of remarkable that for a dozen contests spread over 29 and a half years, they kept a clean sheet against the most mercurial of international cricket sides in World Cups of both limited-overs variants. Few, though, would have bargained for the manner in which the most one-sided record in cricket World Cup history was marginally redressed.

The discerning will comprehend that the surprise of the night, if any, stemmed not so much from Pakistan eventually managing to put it past India, but that they did so by ten wickets. This wasn’t self-destructing, imploding, pressure-phobic Pakistan. If anything, their cricket was more Indian than India’s, their approach the most judicious blend of searing fire and ice cool which dampened their opponents’ enthusiasm from the off.

Click here to read more of R Kaushik's analysis of India's defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

18:11 (IST)

After chaotic build-up, Afghanistan open their campaign against spirited Scotland

The Afghanistan cricket team will hope to provide some joy to its people going through tumultuous times back home as it begins its T20 World Cup campaign against a spirited Scotland on Sunday.

Afghanistan finds itself in turmoil again after the Taliban takeover of the country in August.

The cricketers could not get much practice due to the situation at home and there was also a controversy over team selection with star spinner Rashid Khan stepping down soon after the squad was announced.

Click here to read more of the preview for tonight's match.

17:58 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the T20 World Cup!

Afghanistan will take on Scotland tonight in a fixture that both teams will be hoping to win in their bid to qualify for the next stage. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score from what should be a thrilling contest.

Highlights

Live Score Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland have beaten the higher-ranked Bangladesh already in the tournament and they will look to repeat the performance as they gear up to take on Group 2 rivals Afghanistan in the Super 12 match in Sharjah.

Preview: Scotland finished won all three of their Group B matches to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Scotland's bowling has been a big positive for them as the likes of Bradley Wheal and Josh Davey have been impressive while left-arm spinner Mark Watt has also been effective in the middle overs.

I think we are going to make a few upsets. I don't see why not. We've done it before. We've beaten the best ODI team (England) in the world, we've beaten Bangladesh just there. I think we're on a really good run of form," Watt said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be aiming to avoid a slip up against Scotland and they will also depend on their bowlers to make an impact.

Their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran will look to exploit the conditions in Sharjah and if the pitch is slow and offers turn, then Scotland batters will have it really tough.

Here's all you need to know about the Group 2 match between Afghanistan and Scotland:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan and the Scotland take place?

The match between Afghanistan and Scotland will take place on 25 October 2021.

What is the venue for the Afghanistan vs Scotland match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Scotland match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Scotland match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

