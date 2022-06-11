LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Harare

Toss update:

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat on a hard, brown grass track in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against Afghanistan on Saturday at Harare Sports Club.

The T20 series is the second half of a white-ball tour by the Afghans, who won all three one-day internationals (ODI) at the same venue.

ODI captain Craig Ervine will continue to lead Zimbabwe while Mohammad Nabi takes over as Afghanistan skipper from Hashmatullah Shahidi, who led the tourists in the 50-over internationals.

Afghanistan have won four and lost one of the last five T20 matches against Zimbabwe, stretching back to September 2019.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Wessley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (capt), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva (wkt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood

Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

