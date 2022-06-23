Sri Lanka women vs India women, 1st T20I match Live Streaming in Dambulla

Indian women's team is touring Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I of the series is scheduled to take place on 23 June in Dambulla.

"We do have many top order batters, including three to four of them, who can play as openers. But, when it comes to this team, everyone will have opportunity to showcase their skills," Harmanpreet said ahead of the opener.

When will the first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played on 23 June, 2022.

Where will the first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women start?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will start at 2:30 PM IST.

How can I watch the first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women match will not be available on TV channels.

How can I follow the live streaming of the first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women match?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women match will be live streamed on FanCode and Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel.

