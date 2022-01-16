LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Pallekele

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat in their opening one-day international against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Debutant Takudzwanashe Kaitano has been added to the Zimbabwe team and Ervine said he wanted to take advantage of what looked like decent batting conditions.

"Wicket looks really good for batting, and we think we want to try and make best use of that and get through that initial new ball spell," Ervine said at the toss.

"It took us one or two days to get used to the heat and humidity, but we're happy with our preparations."

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, have handed fast bowler Chamika Gunasekara his international debut.

"We would have batted first as well. We had a good preparation over the last week, and in the LPL (Lanka Premier League)," said Shanaka.

"There are five changes from the last time we played an ODI with Chamika Gunasekera debuting today."

The three-match series offers crucial Super League points needed for an automatic qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry into the tournament.

Sri Lanka is currently placed seventh while Zimbabwe is bottom in 13th spot.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

TV Umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.