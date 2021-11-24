Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 21 November, 2021

21 November, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

386/10 (133.5 ov)

1st Test
West Indies

225/9 (81.0 ov)

Sri Lanka West Indies
386/10 (133.5 ov) - R/R 2.88 225/9 (81.0 ov) - R/R 2.78

Play In Progress

West Indies trail by 161 runs

Shannon Gabriel - 0

Joshua Da Silva (W) - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Joshua Da Silva (W) Batting 12 74 1 0
Shannon Gabriel Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Suranga Lakmal 6 1 10 1
Lasith Embuldeniya 29.6 10 64 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 224/9 (80)

1 (1) R/R: 1

Rahkeem Cornwall 39(58) S.R (67.24)

c Ramesh Mendis b Suranga Lakmal

LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 at Galle

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 24th, 2021
  • 10:27:42 IST

Day 3 report: The West Indies was 224-9, trailing Sri Lanka by 162 runs, when the third day of the first test was cut short by persistent drizzle on Tuesday.

Only 38 overs were played, and the better part of two sessions lost.

The West Indies resumed on 113-6 in reply to Sri Lanka's 386 and rallied in the morning through overnight batsmen Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder, who added 50 to their partnership.

They combined for 63 before Mayers was caught on 45 by Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne off spinner Dhanajaya de Silva.

Holder was out for 36, caught by Dushmantha Chameera at point off left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, leaving the tourists 175-8.

Rakheem Cornwall and Joshua da Silva led West Indies to lunch, but in the fifth over afterwards, Cornwall mistimed a pull at a short ball by Suranga Lakmal and top-edged it to square leg.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with the series trophy. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with the series trophy. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

He made a valuable 39 from 58 balls with five boundaries and a six over midwicket to raise the team's 200.

Cornwall and da Silva combined for 49, their team's second best partnership.

The rain arrived at that moment and never really left, but the umpires waited for 3 1/2 hours.

More rain is forecast on days four and five.

If and when play resumes, Sri Lanka can take the new ball.

Da Silva was 11 not out from 70 balls with Jeremy Solozano next man in to make his test debut.

Spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis have taken three wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: November 24, 2021 10:27:42 IST

