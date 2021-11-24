LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 at Galle

|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|386/10 (133.5 ov) - R/R 2.88
|225/9 (81.0 ov) - R/R 2.78
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Joshua Da Silva (W)
|Batting
|12
|74
|1
|0
|Shannon Gabriel
|Batting
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Suranga Lakmal
|6
|1
|10
|1
|Lasith Embuldeniya
|29.6
|10
|64
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 224/9 (80)
|
1 (1) R/R: 1
Shannon Gabriel 0(2)
Joshua Da Silva (W) 1(4)
|
Rahkeem Cornwall 39(58) S.R (67.24)
c Ramesh Mendis b Suranga Lakmal
Day 3 report: The West Indies was 224-9, trailing Sri Lanka by 162 runs, when the third day of the first test was cut short by persistent drizzle on Tuesday.
Only 38 overs were played, and the better part of two sessions lost.
The West Indies resumed on 113-6 in reply to Sri Lanka's 386 and rallied in the morning through overnight batsmen Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder, who added 50 to their partnership.
They combined for 63 before Mayers was caught on 45 by Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne off spinner Dhanajaya de Silva.
Holder was out for 36, caught by Dushmantha Chameera at point off left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, leaving the tourists 175-8.
Rakheem Cornwall and Joshua da Silva led West Indies to lunch, but in the fifth over afterwards, Cornwall mistimed a pull at a short ball by Suranga Lakmal and top-edged it to square leg.
He made a valuable 39 from 58 balls with five boundaries and a six over midwicket to raise the team's 200.
Cornwall and da Silva combined for 49, their team's second best partnership.
The rain arrived at that moment and never really left, but the umpires waited for 3 1/2 hours.
More rain is forecast on days four and five.
If and when play resumes, Sri Lanka can take the new ball.
Da Silva was 11 not out from 70 balls with Jeremy Solozano next man in to make his test debut.
Spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis have taken three wickets apiece.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)
TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
With inputs from AP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Solozano was at short leg on day one in Galle on Sunday when he was hit a sickening blow on the grille of his protective helmet from Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne's full-blooded pull shot
Solozano was fielding close in at short-leg when Karunaratne attempted a full blooded pull shot off the bowling of Chase and the ball smacked a fierce blow into the fielder's helmet grill
The tourists, hunting their first-ever Test win in Sri Lanka, trailed by 273 runs with four wickets in hand in Galle.