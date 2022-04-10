Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

South Africa Vs Bangladesh At St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 08 April, 2022

08 April, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

453/10 (136.2 ov)

2nd Test
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

172/5 (47.4 ov)

South Africa Bangladesh
453/10 (136.2 ov) - R/R 3.32 172/5 (47.4 ov) - R/R 3.61

Play In Progress

Bangladesh trail by 281 runs

Yasir Ali - 35

Mushfiqur Rahim - 13

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mushfiqur Rahim Batting 34 64 6 0
Yasir Ali Batting 35 51 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Duanne Olivier 12 4 28 2
Lizaad Williams 11.4 2 51 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 122/5 (33)

50 (50) R/R: 3.4

Yasir Ali 35(51)

Liton Das (W) 11(14) S.R (78.57)

b Duanne Olivier

LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 in Port Elizabeth

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 10th, 2022
  • 13:42:28 IST

Day 2 report: Tailender Keshav Maharaj hit 84 to help South Africa to 453 all out in its first innings on the second day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Bangladesh was 139-5 in reply at stumps, still 314 runs behind.

Maharaj played with attacking intent after the home team had been 278-5 overnight. He hit nine fours and three sixes in his fourth test half-century, pushing South Africa to a strong total at St. George's Park.

Spinner Taijul Islam collected 6-135 for Bangladesh and seamer Khaled Ahmed picked up 3-100, but the tourists are behind in their quest to level the series.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second Test. Image: Twitter/@BCBtigers

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh in the second Test. Image: Twitter/@BCBtigers

Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder (33) added 80 runs for the seventh wicket and Maharaj's spin-bowling partner Simon Harmer made 29 to contribute more runs from the South African tail.

Maharaj eventually fell for his highest test score when he was bowled by Taijul. His 84 came off just 95 balls.

Maharaj's batting in Gqeberha followed up his figures of 7-32 in the first test in Durban, which helped South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 53 to win by 220 runs.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal scored 47 before being trapped leg before wicket by Mulder, who finished the day with 3-15. Mushfiqur Rahim (30 not out) and Yasir Ali (8 not out) were at the crease at stumps.

