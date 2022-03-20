Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

South Africa Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs Bangladesh At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 20 March, 2022

20 March, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

194/9 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
South Africa

South Africa

73/0 (10.2 ov)

Bangladesh South Africa
194/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 3.88 73/0 (10.2 ov) - R/R 7.06

Play In Progress

South Africa need 122 runs in 238 balls at 3.07 rpo

Janneman Malan - 20

Quinton de Kock (W) - 52

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Janneman Malan Batting 20 31 3 0
Quinton de Kock (W) Batting 52 31 8 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Mehidy Hasan 3.2 0 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

73 (73) R/R: 7.06

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Johannesburg

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 20th, 2022
  • 13:31:54 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

First ODI report: Bangladesh beat South Africa in a one-day international in South Africa for the first time on Friday and did it convincingly by taking the series-opener by 38 runs.

Bangladesh's batters set up the history-making victory with Shakib Al Hasan (77), Litton Das (50) and Yasir Ali (50) all hitting half-centuries in a strong total of 314-7.

South African players line up to sing their national anthem ahead of the first ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh. AFP

South African players line up to sing their national anthem ahead of the first ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh. AFP

It was Bangladesh's best total in South Africa and came after South Africa won the toss and put the visitors in to bat at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz undid South Africa with 4-61 in nine overs as the Proteas were all out for 276 in 48.5 overs.

The result was obvious well before the final wicket of Keshav Maharaj.

The key moment came in the 46th over when Miraz had David Miller stumped for 79 off 57 for his fourth wicket, getting rid of South Africa's last hope and putting Bangladesh on the brink of a first victory 20 years after first touring South Africa.

Miraz was backed up by pacers Taskin Ahmed (3-36) and Shoriful Islam (2-47), whose early strikes put South Africa in trouble at 36-3.

Bangladesh didn't let that early advantage slip, despite the efforts of Miller and Rassie van der Dussen, who made 86.

Bangladesh players celebrated gleefully at the end, as did their coach Russell Domingo, a South African and a former Proteas coach.

With AP inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 20, 2022 13:31:54 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Updated ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: India climb to 4th spot after 2-0 win over Sri Lanka
First Cricket News

Updated ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: India climb to 4th spot after 2-0 win over Sri Lanka

Here is the updated points table for the second cycle of the World Test Championship

On this day in 2000: South Africa became first team to win Test series in India in 13 years
First Cricket News

On this day in 2000: South Africa became first team to win Test series in India in 13 years

South Africa defeated India by an innings and 71 runs in the second Test held at Bengaluru to sweep the series 2-0.

Bangladesh rest all-rounder Shakib for South Africa tour
First Cricket News

Bangladesh rest all-rounder Shakib for South Africa tour

After a string of poor performances in the home series against Afghanistan, Shakib on Sunday said he felt like a "passenger" in the team and was not in the right mental state to play.