Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs Australia At National Stadium, Karachi, 12 March, 2022

12 March, 2022
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

66/0 (16.3 ov)

2nd Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Australia Pakistan
66/0 (16.3 ov) - R/R 4

Play In Progress

David Warner - 30

Usman Khawaja - 35

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner Batting 30 45 3 1
Usman Khawaja Batting 35 55 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Faheem Ashraf 4 1 13 0
Sajid Khan 3.3 0 12 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

66 (66) R/R: 3.96

David Warner 30(45)
Usman Khawaja 35(55)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1 at Karachi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 12th, 2022
  • 11:28:27 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi on Saturday.

The visitors dropped fast bowler Josh Hazlewood from the first Test line up and handed a debut to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to bolster their spin attack.

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins pose for a photo with the Test series trophy. AP

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins pose for a photo with the Test series trophy. AP

Pakistan brought back frontline paceman Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf -- who both missed the first Test due to injuries -- replacing Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

The first Test ended in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

The third and final Test is in Lahore from March 21-25.

Teams: 

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 12, 2022 11:28:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs Australia: PCB confident ICC won't give Rawalpindi pitch a poor rating after drawn first Test
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Australia: PCB confident ICC won't give Rawalpindi pitch a poor rating after drawn first Test

The Test between hosts Pakistan and Australia ended in a high-scoring draw but visiting skipper Pat Cummins and top batter Steve Smith were not impressed with the quality of the strip.

Pakistan vs Australia: 'Pumped' Aussie Mitchell Swepson to make Test debut in Karachi
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Australia: 'Pumped' Aussie Mitchell Swepson to make Test debut in Karachi

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson will make his long-awaited Test debut for Australia as the tourists opted for two spinners for the second Test against Pakistan starting on Saturday.

Pakistan vs Australia: Australia's spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed in isolation after testing COVID-19 positive
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Australia: Australia's spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed in isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

Australia is touring Pakistan after 24 years and will play for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy to mark the occasion.