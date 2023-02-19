Toss report: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat in their T20 World Cup Group 1 clash against Sri Lanka at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Both sides made one change to their lineups; while the White Ferns brought Fran Jonas in place of Molly Penfold, the Lankans replaced Ama Kanchana with Kavisha Dilhari.

Both sides are fighting to stay alive in the race to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, though Sri Lanka have the upper hand compared to New Zealand after winning their first two encounters against South Africa and Bangladesh, needing one more victory to join defending champions Australia in the semi-finals and knock hosts South Africa out of contention.

New Zealand, meanwhile, got their campaign off to a horror start, getting shot out for 79 and 67 by Australia and South Africa respectively before collecting a much-needed 71-run win over Bangladesh to hang by a thread. They’ll need to defeat Sri Lanka by a massive margin and then hope Bangladesh defeat South Africa for them to go through.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Malsha Shehani, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

New Zealand: Bernadine Bezuidenhout(w), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

