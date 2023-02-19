Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

LIVE Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Group 1 match in Paarl

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the 17th match of the 2023 T20 World Cup, with New Zealand taking on Sri Lanka at the Boland Park in Paarl.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: New Zealand will need a sizeable victory over Sri Lanka to keep their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive. Image credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup

New Zealand Women Vs Sri Lanka Women At Boland Park, Paarl, 19 February, 2023

19 February, 2023
Starts 22:30 (IST)
Innings Break
162/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 17
Yet To Bat

Toss report: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat in their T20 World Cup Group 1 clash against Sri Lanka at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Both sides made one change to their lineups; while the White Ferns brought Fran Jonas in place of Molly Penfold, the Lankans replaced Ama Kanchana with Kavisha Dilhari.

Both sides are fighting to stay alive in the race to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, though Sri Lanka have the upper hand compared to New Zealand after winning their first two encounters against South Africa and Bangladesh, needing one more victory to join defending champions Australia in the semi-finals and knock hosts South Africa out of contention.

New Zealand, meanwhile, got their campaign off to a horror start, getting shot out for 79 and 67 by Australia and South Africa respectively before collecting a much-needed 71-run win over Bangladesh to hang by a thread. They’ll need to defeat Sri Lanka by a massive margin and then hope Bangladesh defeat South Africa for them to go through.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Malsha Shehani, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

New Zealand: Bernadine Bezuidenhout(w), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 22:40:21 IST

Tags:

