Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan win by 9 runs

Pakistan rode on a fifer from Naseem Shah and a four-wicket haul from Mohammad Wasim Jr to bundle out Netherlands for 197 in the final over. Pakistan had earlier scored 206.

Toss report: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final One-Day International against Netherlands in Rotterdam, with the visitors setting their sights on completing a 3-0 sweep before flying out of the nation.

Pakistan had earlier posted contrasting wins in the first two matches to clinch the series with a game to spare. While the Men in Green survived a late scare from wicketkeeper-captain Scott Edwards to post a 16-run win in the series opener, they produced a far more clinical performance, especially with the ball in the second game on Thursday to win by seven wickets.

Haris Rauf (3/16) and Mohammed Nawaz (3/42) led the way among the Pakistani bowlers with three-wicket hauls as the Dutch were bowled out for 186, more than a hundred runs less than what they had managed in the opening ODI. The visitors were off to a jittery start in the run chase, losing openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq for single-digit scores before skipper Babar Azam (57) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (69 not out) steadied the ship for Pakistan.

Rizwan would then build an unbroken fourth-wicket stand worth 92 with Agha Salman (50 not out) as the visitors reached home with nearly 17 overs to spare.

Teams:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, *+Scott Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, *Babar Azam, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, +Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

