Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan win by 9 runs

Netherlands Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Netherlands Vs Pakistan At Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, 21 August, 2022

21 August, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan

Pakistan

206/10 (49.4 ov)

3rd ODI
Netherlands

Netherlands

197/10 (49.2 ov)

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 9 runs

Pakistan Netherlands
206/10 (49.4 ov) - R/R 4.15 197/10 (49.2 ov) - R/R 3.99

Aryan Dutt - 5

Vivian Kingma - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Vivian Kingma not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Naseem Shah 10 0 33 5
Mohammad Wasim 9.2 0 36 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 197/10 (49.2)

6 (6) R/R: 7.2

Aryan Dutt 5(3)

Aryan Dutt 5(3) S.R (166.66)

b Mohammad Wasim

Netherlands vs Pakistan 3rd ODI HIGHLIGHTS

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards with Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam at the toss. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan rode on a fifer from Naseem Shah and a four-wicket haul from Mohammad Wasim Jr to bundle out Netherlands for 197 in the final over. Pakistan had earlier scored 206.

Toss report: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final One-Day International against Netherlands in Rotterdam, with the visitors setting their sights on completing a 3-0 sweep before flying out of the nation.

Pakistan had earlier posted contrasting wins in the first two matches to clinch the series with a game to spare. While the Men in Green survived a late scare from wicketkeeper-captain Scott Edwards to post a 16-run win in the series opener, they produced a far more clinical performance, especially with the ball in the second game on Thursday to win by seven wickets.

Haris Rauf (3/16) and Mohammed Nawaz (3/42) led the way among the Pakistani bowlers with three-wicket hauls as the Dutch were bowled out for 186, more than a hundred runs less than what they had managed in the opening ODI. The visitors were off to a jittery start in the run chase, losing openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq for single-digit scores before skipper Babar Azam (57) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (69 not out) steadied the ship for Pakistan.

Rizwan would then build an unbroken fourth-wicket stand worth 92 with Agha Salman (50 not out) as the visitors reached home with nearly 17 overs to spare.

Teams:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, *+Scott Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, *Babar Azam, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, +Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

Updated Date: August 21, 2022 22:20:31 IST

