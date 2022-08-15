Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ireland Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs Afghanistan At Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 15 August, 2022

15 August, 2022
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

132/6 (11.0 ov)

4th T20I
Ireland

Ireland

64/4 (6.1 ov)

Afghanistan Ireland
132/6 (11.0 ov) - R/R 12 64/4 (6.1 ov) - R/R 10.38

Play In Progress

Ireland need 69 runs in 29 balls at 14.27 rpo

Harry Tector - 12

George Dockrell - 6

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
George Dockrell Batting 7 6 0 0
Gareth Delany Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Fareed Ahmad 2 0 14 3
Rashid Khan 1.1 0 7 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 63/4 (6)

18 (18) R/R: 8.3

Harry Tector 12(8)

Harry Tector 13(9) S.R (144.44)

c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Fareed Ahmad

LIVE cricket score, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I in Belfast

Check out the LIVE scorecard of the fourth T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan in Belfast.

LIVE cricket score, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I in Belfast

Afghanistan will look to level the series. Twitter/ACB

Preview: Afghanistan would look to script a comeback of sorts when they face Ireland in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Belfast on Monday.

Ireland currently lead the series 2-1, having clinched the first two games, but Naveen-ul-haq and Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped the Afghans stay alive in the series with a 22-run win in the third T20I.

Ireland, meanwhile, can wrap up the series with a game to spare, should they win the fourth T20I on Monday.

This series is crucial for both the teams, with the T20 World Cup in Australia slated for later this year.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 15, 2022 21:41:46 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I 2022: IRE vs AFG Head-to-Head Records and Stats
First Cricket News

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I 2022: IRE vs AFG Head-to-Head Records and Stats

IRE vs AFG Head to Head Matches in T20Is: Head to Head record, venue record and key stats

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates
First Cricket News

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Ireland looked good till the twelfth over. Captain Andrew Balbirnie found form and top scored with an innings of 46 off 36 deliveries.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2022: Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Ground Weather Update
First Cricket News

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2022: Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Ground Weather Update

The weather condition will be clear during this important 20-over clash. Whereas chances of rain are sporadic.