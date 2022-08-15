LIVE cricket score, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I in Belfast

|Afghanistan
|Ireland
|132/6 (11.0 ov) - R/R 12
|64/4 (6.1 ov) - R/R 10.38
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|George Dockrell
|Batting
|7
|6
|0
|0
|Gareth Delany
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Fareed Ahmad
|2
|0
|14
|3
|Rashid Khan
|1.1
|0
|7
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 63/4 (6)
|
18 (18) R/R: 8.3
Harry Tector 12(8)
George Dockrell 6(5)
|
Harry Tector 13(9) S.R (144.44)
c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Fareed Ahmad
Check out the LIVE scorecard of the fourth T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan in Belfast.
Preview: Afghanistan would look to script a comeback of sorts when they face Ireland in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Belfast on Monday.
Ireland currently lead the series 2-1, having clinched the first two games, but Naveen-ul-haq and Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped the Afghans stay alive in the series with a 22-run win in the third T20I.
Ireland, meanwhile, can wrap up the series with a game to spare, should they win the fourth T20I on Monday.
This series is crucial for both the teams, with the T20 World Cup in Australia slated for later this year.
IRE vs AFG Head to Head Matches in T20Is: Head to Head record, venue record and key stats
Ireland looked good till the twelfth over. Captain Andrew Balbirnie found form and top scored with an innings of 46 off 36 deliveries.
The weather condition will be clear during this important 20-over clash. Whereas chances of rain are sporadic.