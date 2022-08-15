LIVE cricket score, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I in Belfast

Preview: Afghanistan would look to script a comeback of sorts when they face Ireland in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Belfast on Monday.

Ireland currently lead the series 2-1, having clinched the first two games, but Naveen-ul-haq and Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped the Afghans stay alive in the series with a 22-run win in the third T20I.

Ireland, meanwhile, can wrap up the series with a game to spare, should they win the fourth T20I on Monday.

This series is crucial for both the teams, with the T20 World Cup in Australia slated for later this year.

