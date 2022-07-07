IND-W Vs SL-W Live Streaming: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka live telecast at 10 AM IST on Thursday

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sri Lanka Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Sri Lanka Women Vs India Women At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 07 July, 2022

07 July, 2022
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

255/9 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women

7/0 (2.4 ov)

Play In Progress

Sri Lanka Women need 249 runs in 284 balls at 5.26 rpo

Vishmi Gunaratne - 3

Chamari Atapattu (C) - 4

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Vishmi Gunaratne Batting 3 8 0 0
Chamari Atapattu (C) Batting 4 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Renuka Singh 1.4 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

7 (7) R/R: 2.62

0 0(0) S.R (0)

How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE In India? Live telecast of the India women vs Sri Lanka women's 3rd ODI match today

India have taken an unassailable lead in ODI series. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)

PREVIEW: India women's team has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against Sri Lanka. The two sides will now be up against each other for the third and final clash in Pallekele.

While India would look to complete a clean sweep, the home side will seek a consolation win.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Updated Date: July 07, 2022 12:11:09 IST

Tags:

