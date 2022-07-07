IND-W Vs SL-W Live Streaming: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka live telecast at 10 AM IST on Thursday

|India Women
|Sri Lanka Women
|255/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.1
|7/0 (2.4 ov) - R/R 2.63
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Vishmi Gunaratne
|Batting
|3
|8
|0
|0
|Chamari Atapattu (C)
|Batting
|4
|8
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Renuka Singh
|1.4
|0
|4
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
7 (7) R/R: 2.62
Vishmi Gunaratne 3(8)
Chamari Atapattu (C) 4(8)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE In India? Live telecast of the India women vs Sri Lanka women's 3rd ODI match today
PREVIEW: India women's team has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against Sri Lanka. The two sides will now be up against each other for the third and final clash in Pallekele.
While India would look to complete a clean sweep, the home side will seek a consolation win.
Teams:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
