Live cricket score India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Updates

Toss report: After pulling off a consolation win in the third and final T20I, hosts Sri Lanka will hope to get off to a confident start against India in the first ODI in Pallekele on Friday.

Sri Lanka began on the right note by winning the toss, with skipper Chamari Athapaththu opting to bat. All-rounder Harleen Deol was among those included in the visitors’ lineup for this game, and is set to make her first appearance in the format since making her debut more than three years ago, against England.

The match is India’s first ODI since Mithali Raj’s retirement, the former skipper and veteran batter calling it a day last month. It will also be their first match in the format since their heartbreaking loss to South Africa in the ICC World Cup earlier this year that knocked them out of contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.