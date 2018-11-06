- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
West Indies in India 3 T20I Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
After 20 overs,India 195/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 111 , Lokesh Rahul 26)
20 runs from the final over helps India reach 195 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Rohit has brought up his 4th T20I hundred, most by any. Windies need 196 to win second T20I.
FOUR! And it's the fourth T20I hundred for Rohit. It was a slower delivery and Rohit scooped it over the keeper.
OUT! Pant's slog sweep is caught at mid-wicket by Hetmyer. It was full and Pant wanted another boundary there but his timing failed him as he top-edged it to the fielder.
Pant c Hetmyer b K Pierre 5(6)
OUT! Windies finally get a wicket. Dhawan tries to sweep it but the fielder at deep square leg anticpates it and dives to take a brilliant catch.
Dhawan c Pooran b Fabian Allen 43(41)
FIFTY! Rohit brings up his fifty with a double at mid-wicket - a captains' knock
India vs Windies, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed
Windies XI: Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas
Windies win toss, elect to bowl first
Carlos Brathwaite wins the toss, Windies elect to bowl first in Lucknow
SIX! Wowzza! Shai Hope lofts it straight over the bowler's head for a biggie! Presents the full face of the bat and sends the ball over the boundary.
Alright then, we are back for the chase. New opening pair in Shai Hope and Shirmon Hetymer for Windies as they look to scale down 196 to keep the series alive. A fit Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings with the ball.
What an incredible knock it has been by Rohit Sharma! He paced his innings beautifully. Towards the end Rahul played his part as well. The Rahul-Rohit pair scored 62 runs in the last 28 balls of the innings. India should feel they have enough. But there are quite a few power hitters in the Windies camp. So, let's not count them out yet.
Phenomenal innings from the skipper!
Fantastic knock from Rohit Sharma!
SIX! Full delivery from Brathwaite and Rohit plays it over long-off for a maximum
FOUR! And it's the fourth T20I hundred for Rohit. It was a slower delivery and Rohit scooped it over the keeper.
FOUR! Edge off Rohit's bat and runs through third man
After 19 overs,India 175/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 92 , Lokesh Rahul 25)
A decent over for Paul as he concedes just six runs. Rahul also spilled a catch straight down the ground but Pollard dropped him.
DROPPED! Slower delivery from Paul which Rahul hit in air through long-on but a diving Pollard failed to hold on to it.
Paul back into attack.
After 18 overs,India 169/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 91 , Lokesh Rahul 20)
Windies have lost the plot here as Pierre concedes 21 runs in the over including a six and a four for Rohit and a six for Rahul.
SIX! Another biggie. This time from Rahul. Full, outside off delivery and Rahul swings it straight for a maximum
FOUR! Poor delivery from Pierre, full outside off and Rohit slashes it hard to get a boundary through backward point
SIX! A fullish delivery by Pierre and Rohit just tonks it over long-on for a maximum
Pant perishes in the quest of quick runs. As mentioned before, it won't be easy for newcomers on this pitch to start hitting from the beginning. So, set Rohit becomes the key man here. He needs to be out there till the 20th over. Windies on the other hand seem like making a comeback in these late overs. If they can restrict India within 170-175, the game will be open.
After 17 overs,India 148/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 80 , Lokesh Rahul 12)
Big over as India collect 12 runs. Two boundaries for incoming Rahul and four singles in the over.
FOUR! Rahul picks the leg-cutter early on and cuts it through point for a four
FOUR! Glorious punch on the up through mid-wicket by Rahul
Brathwaite back into attack.
Dhawan was slowing down a little. So, his wicket should not hurt India much. Meanwhile, at the other end, Rohit's class is evident here. The way he has timed the ball on this pitch, has been quite phenomenal. They need the late flourish to reach 180-190, which will be a very good score to defend, irrespective of the dew.
After 16 overs,India 136/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 78 , Lokesh Rahul 2)
Pant started off with a four but got out the very next delivery with a poorly timed sweep to mid-wicket. His replacement Rahul adds two singles and one for Rohit. Seven runs from it.
KL Rahul comes out to bat.
OUT! Pant's slog sweep is caught at mid-wicket by Hetmyer. It was full and Pant wanted another boundary there but his timing failed him as he top-edged it to the fielder.
Pant c Hetmyer b K Pierre 5(6)
FOUR! Full delivery from Pierre and Pant flicks it strongly to deep mid-wicket
Pierre back into attack.
After 15 overs,India 129/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 77 , Rishabh Pant 1)
Four and a single off first two balls for Rohit as Thomas bowls three consecutive dot balls to Pant, who gets off the mark with a single on the last ball.
FOUR! A bit short from Thomas to Rohit and he cuts it over the point for a four
Thomas back into attack.
Rishabh Pant comes out to bat.
After 14 overs,India 123/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 72 , )
Rohit began the over with two consecutive sixes and it has ended with the wicket of Dhawan, who missed out on a well-deserved fifty. 16 runs from it.
OUT! Windies finally get a wicket. Dhawan tries to sweep it but the fielder at deep square leg anticpates it and dives to take a brilliant catch.
Dhawan c Pooran b Fabian Allen 43(41)
Most sixes in a calendar year in International cricket:
66 - ROHIT SHARMA, 2018*
65 - Rohit Sharma, 2017
63 - AB de Villiers, 2015
Most sixes in India in T20Is:
33 - ROHIT SHARMA* (And counting)
32 - Yuvraj Singh
20 - Mohammad Shahzad
The ongoing Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan stand is now the highest for India for any wicket against Windies in T20Is, going past 107 runs stand between MS Dhoni and KL Rahul for 4th wicket at Lauderhill in 2016.
Windies pacers have not used much variations, which is quite disappointing. Where are those slow balls? On this pitch, someone like Pollard should have bowled his medium pace. Their spinners have been one-dimensional as well. It is big ground and slow bowlers should have given the ball more air.
SIX! Back-to-back six for Rohit. Another slog sweep and another six over mid-wicket
Most century stands in T20Is:
3 - M Guptill/C Munro
3 - M Guptill/K Williamson
3 - V Kohli/R Sharma
3 - D Warner/ S Watson
3 - R Sharma/S Dhawan*
SIX! Slightly short and Rohit slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie
After 13 overs,India 107/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 59 , Shikhar Dhawan 41)
Double on first ball helps Rohit bring up his fifty followed by a four to bring up 100-run partnership. He then adds four more with two singles and a double. Dhawan gets one. 11 runs from it.
Most 50-plus scores in T20Is:
19 - Rohit Sharma*
18 - Virat Kohli
16 - Martin Guptill
FOUR! Slightly short, outside off and Rohit cuts it behind point for a boundary. 100-run partnership comes up.
FIFTY! Rohit brings up his fifty with a double at mid-wicket - a captains' knock
After 12 overs,India 96/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 49 , Shikhar Dhawan 40)
Rohit breaks free with a boundary through a perfectly timed shot at mid-wicket. He then gets a single at cover followed by a double for Dhawan at third-man.
FOUR! Rohit comes down to convert the ball into a full delivery and times it beautifully through mid-wicket to beat the fielder
After 11 overs,India 89/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 44 , Shikhar Dhawan 38)
Six from the over. No boundary has been scored in the last two overs and Rohit and Dhawan has taken to the singles route to keep the run flowing.
Keemo Paul comes back into attack.
After 10 overs,India 83/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 42 , Shikhar Dhawan 35)
It was an over of singles. Three for Rohit, two for Dhawan. Five runs from it. 10 overs up. The run rate is at 8.3 and with 10 wickets in hand, India will aim for a big total.
Most sixes in T20Is:
103 - Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill
92 - ROHIT SHARMA* (And counting)
91 - Brendon McCullum
The second T20I between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I.
Preview: The Windies were expected to do well in the T20 internationals, but a five-wicket loss in the first outing of the three-match rubber against dominant India showed the script might not change when the two sides clash in the second contest at the Ekana International Cricket stadium on Tuesday.
India have won the test series 2-0 and ODIs 3-1 in an utterly lopsided fashion. On Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the current World T20I champions were restricted to a paltry 109/8 by Rohit Sharma and Company.
Windies bowlers did well to reduce India to 54/4 at the halfway stage before seasoned stumper Dinesh Karthik (31 not out; 34 b, 3x4, 1x6) and debutant Krunal Pandya (21 not out; 9b, 3x4) got the home side over the line.
Rohit Sharma and Carlos Brathwaite, captain of India and West Indies respectively. AFP
India's last win against the Windies before Sunday came was way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh.
The win for India came despite the absence of talismanic regular captain Virat Kohli.
Rohit, who has an enviable record at the Eden, failed on Sunday and would look to make up for it with a big score on Tuesday.
Besides Rohit, opener Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey also had a bad day in office in the series-opener.
Karthik kept his cool and played a crucial knock along with an unbeaten cameo from Krunal to steer India home in 17.5 overs.
Lucknow will be hosting its first international match at the newly-built Ekana stadium.
Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was at his lethal best on Sunday with superb figures of 3/13 from his four overs, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/16) and Pandya (1/15) were also impressive.
India will also be bolstered by the return of pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed the first T20 due to gastric problems.
West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to get back to the winning ways. The shortest format is where they do well on a regular basis with their players plying their trade in T20 leagues around the globe as well as the Caribbean Premier League.
The return of big names such as Kieran Pollard and Darren Bravo failed to make any significant impact on Sunday.
Andre Russell's injury, which ruled him out of the series, also dented their chances.
Young pacer Oshane Thomas (2/21), who made his debut in Kolkata, impressed a lot and heckled the Indian openers with his pace.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.
West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Nov 06, 2018