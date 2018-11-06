First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
WI in IND Nov 06, 2018
IND vs WI
Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 07, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: When and where to watch second T20I at Lucknow, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Here's all you need to now as far as the live coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies is concerned.

FirstCricket Staff, November 06, 2018

India and West Indies face off in the second T20I at Lucknow on Tuesday, with the home team leading the three-match series 1-0.

Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey rescued the hosts from trouble in the 1st T20I, and will hope to come good again at Lucknow. AP

Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey rescued the hosts from trouble in the 1st T20I, and will hope to come good again at Lucknow. AP

India got off to a winning start in the series after a five-wicket victory in the opening game of the T20I leg of West Indies' tour. With Rohit Sharma leading the hosts in Virat Kohli's absence, the hosts were clinical with the ball as they restricted the current T20 world champions to a modest 109/8.

India in reply, were dealt with a scare early on in their innings, but were rescued from choppy waters by Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey and others, ultimately winning with two overs and a delivery to spare.

The upcoming match will be the first ever at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in the Uttar Pradesh capital, as well as the first to be hosted at the city since 1994.

India had earlier whitewashed the two-Test series against West Indies, before pulling off a 3-1 victory in the five-match ODI series. They are scheduled to travel to Australia later this month.

Here's everything you need to know about the second T20I between India and West Indies:

When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will take on 6 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The second India vs West Indies T20I will be played at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time does the match begin?

The second T20I will begin at 19.00 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 18.30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018

Tags : Carlos Brathwaite, Hotstar, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Indian Cricket Team, Live Streaming, Rohit Sharma, Star Sports, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, Windies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4757 125
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all