India and West Indies face off in the second T20I at Lucknow on Tuesday, with the home team leading the three-match series 1-0.

India got off to a winning start in the series after a five-wicket victory in the opening game of the T20I leg of West Indies' tour. With Rohit Sharma leading the hosts in Virat Kohli's absence, the hosts were clinical with the ball as they restricted the current T20 world champions to a modest 109/8.

India in reply, were dealt with a scare early on in their innings, but were rescued from choppy waters by Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey and others, ultimately winning with two overs and a delivery to spare.

The upcoming match will be the first ever at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in the Uttar Pradesh capital, as well as the first to be hosted at the city since 1994.

India had earlier whitewashed the two-Test series against West Indies, before pulling off a 3-1 victory in the five-match ODI series. They are scheduled to travel to Australia later this month.

Here's everything you need to know about the second T20I between India and West Indies:

When will the India vs West Indies fixture take place?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will take on 6 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The second India vs West Indies T20I will be played at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time does the match begin?

The second T20I will begin at 19.00 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 18.30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.