Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 05 March, 2022

05 March, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Naim Batting 6 9 1 0
Shakib Al Hasan Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Nabi 2 0 9 1
Azmatullah Omarzai 0.5 0 4 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 22/2 (4.1)

4 (4) R/R: 6

Liton Das (W) 13(10) S.R (130)

c Sharafuddin Ashraf b Azmatullah Omarzai

LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I at Dhaka

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Twenty20 international against Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning Thursday's opening encounter by 61 runs.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat. Image: Afghanistan Cricket Board Media

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat. Image: Afghanistan Cricket Board Media

Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the Bangladesh squad for his 100th T20I after missing the first game due to injury. Batsman Yasir Ali made the way for him.

Afghanistan brought two changes replacing Mujib ur Rahman and Qais Ahmad with Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN).

TV umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

Match referee: Akhtar Ahmad (BAN)

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: March 05, 2022 14:50:20 IST

