Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 25 February, 2022

25 February, 2022
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

31/0 (5.0 ov)

2nd ODI
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Yet To Bat

Bangladesh Afghanistan
31/0 (5.0 ov) - R/R 6.2

Play In Progress

Tamim Iqbal (C) - 9

Liton Das - 10

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tamim Iqbal (C) Batting 9 18 2 0
Liton Das Batting 10 12 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Fazalhaq Farooqi 3 1 6 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

31 (31) R/R: 6.2

Liton Das 10(12)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI at Chattogram

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 25th, 2022
  • 10:32:05 IST

Toss update: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and decided to bat first in the second one-international against Afghanistan on Friday.

The hosts, who recovered from 45-6 to beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first game, had an unchanged lineup.

Afghanistan made three changes to the side in a bid to level the three-match series which concludes Monday.

Batter Riaz Hasan, allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai and left-arm pacer Farid Ahmad Malik came in to the side in place of Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hasan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: February 25, 2022 10:32:05 IST

