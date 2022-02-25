LIVE Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI at Chattogram

Toss update: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and decided to bat first in the second one-international against Afghanistan on Friday.

The hosts, who recovered from 45-6 to beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first game, had an unchanged lineup.

Afghanistan made three changes to the side in a bid to level the three-match series which concludes Monday.

Batter Riaz Hasan, allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai and left-arm pacer Farid Ahmad Malik came in to the side in place of Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hasan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

With inputs from AP

