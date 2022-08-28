LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI in Townsville

Toss report: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the first One Day International against Zimbabwe at Townsville on Sunday.

The home side go into the opening match as firm favourites against a team that hasn’t played a series in Australia since 2004.

The Australians will be looking to their impressive pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to make early inroads on an overcast morning in the North Queensland city.

“We’ll look to make use of the first 10 overs, it will be pretty good after that,” Finch said.

Zimbabwe are without key batsman Sean Williams, who was ruled out with injury.

Australia – Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Zimbabwe – Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.

With inputs from AFP

