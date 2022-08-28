LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI in Townsville

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs Zimbabwe At Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville, 28 August, 2022

28 August, 2022
Starts 05:10 (IST)
Play In Progress
200/10 (47.3 ov)

1st ODI
60/1 (12.0 ov)

200/10 (47.3 ov) - R/R 4.21 60/1 (12.0 ov) - R/R 5

Play In Progress

Australia need 141 runs in 228 balls at 3.71 rpo

Steven Smith - 13

David Warner - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner Batting 26 37 4 0
Steven Smith Batting 13 14 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Richard Ngarava 5 0 13 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 43/1 (7.3)

17 (17) R/R: 3.77

Steven Smith 13(14)
David Warner 2(13)

Aaron Finch (C) 15(21) S.R (71.42)

b Richard Ngarava

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates on the first ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville.

Zimbabwe opener Tadiwanashe Marumani bats during the first ODI against Australia in Townsville. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

Toss report: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the first One Day International against Zimbabwe at Townsville on Sunday.

The home side go into the opening match as firm favourites against a team that hasn’t played a series in Australia since 2004.

The Australians will be looking to their impressive pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to make early inroads on an overcast morning in the North Queensland city.

“We’ll look to make use of the first 10 overs, it will be pretty good after that,” Finch said.

Zimbabwe are without key batsman Sean Williams, who was ruled out with injury.

Australia – Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Zimbabwe – Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 28, 2022 09:01:11 IST

Tags:

