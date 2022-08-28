LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI in Townsville

|Zimbabwe
|Australia
|200/10 (47.3 ov) - R/R 4.21
|60/1 (12.0 ov) - R/R 5
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|David Warner
|Batting
|26
|37
|4
|0
|Steven Smith
|Batting
|13
|14
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Richard Ngarava
|5
|0
|13
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 43/1 (7.3)
|
17 (17) R/R: 3.77
Steven Smith 13(14)
David Warner 2(13)
|
Aaron Finch (C) 15(21) S.R (71.42)
b Richard Ngarava
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates on the first ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville.
Toss report: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the first One Day International against Zimbabwe at Townsville on Sunday.
The home side go into the opening match as firm favourites against a team that hasn’t played a series in Australia since 2004.
The Australians will be looking to their impressive pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to make early inroads on an overcast morning in the North Queensland city.
For Roy ❤️#AUSvZIM pic.twitter.com/bLWNtjJ7zl
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 28, 2022
“We’ll look to make use of the first 10 overs, it will be pretty good after that,” Finch said.
Zimbabwe are without key batsman Sean Williams, who was ruled out with injury.
Australia – Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Zimbabwe – Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.
With inputs from AFP
