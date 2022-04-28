'Let the GOAT do his thing': Riyan Parag tweets in support of struggling Virat Kohli

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Riyan Parag urged everyone to refrain from giving advice to Virat Kohli who has recently struggled for runs in IPL 2022.

The former India and RCB skipper was dismissed for a golden duck twice in his last three appearances. He has managed to score 128 runs playing nine matches with a batting average of 16 this season so far.

Virat Kohli, who is renowned as a regular run-getter, has been finding it difficult to face hard-length deliveries. He got out while trying to play a pull shot twice in his last outings. It is evident that Kohli is struggling to face the rising good length deliveries.

Kohli, who has ruled the 22 yards over the years, is perhaps experiencing the toughest phase of his career. It seems he has unwontedly developed some weakness of body movement which is not allowing him to move his willow in full swing.

This IPL season has been the worst for Kohli so far since 2008. Along with other fans, many cricket professionals are also trying to back him in this hardest time. Everyone has stuck to a hope that the champ will come back with his own style.

Riyan Parag, the 20-year-old rising talent, made a heart-winning statement following a media house’s question on Twitter which sad, "What advice would you give to Virat Kohli right now?"

In reply, Riyan Parag wrote, "None of us should, let the GOAT (greatest of all time) do his thing."

The young cricketer is now receiving appreciation for making such a supportive statement for a legend like Kohli.

Recently, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also made an encouraging statement following the disaster that Kohli is facing. He said, "Virat Kohli has become great because he understands the game and he is a certain kind of a player. Keep backing him and hope that at some point the fine-tuning will happen."

