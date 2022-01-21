Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Legends League Cricket 2022: Teams, schedule, squads, broadcasting details and all you need to know

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 21st, 2022
  • 13:02:04 IST

Legends League Cricket is a 10-day celebration, much less a tournament, for retired icons of the game. However, for the sake of rules, there are three teams who will contest each other in the T20 format.

Some of the biggest names in cricket have come together for this event to prove their mettle and thrive as players again.

The tournament kicked-off at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on 20 January.

Teams

There are three teams - Asia Lions, India Maharajas and World Giants.

Fixtures

20 January, Thursday: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions - 8 pm

21 January, Friday: World Giants vs Asia Lions - 8 pm

22 January, Saturday: World Giants vs India Maharajas - 8 pm

24 January, Monday: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas - 8 pm

26 January, Wednesday: India Maharajas vs World Giants - 8 pm

27 January, Thursday: Asia Lions vs World Giants - 8 pm

29 January, Saturday: Final - 8 pm

Broadcasting details

The Legends League Cricket 2022 live will be aired on Sony Sports Network, besides Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 airing the matches live. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Sony Liv.

Squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

World Giants: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Updated Date: January 21, 2022 13:02:04 IST

