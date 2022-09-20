Legends League Cricket 2022: Parthiv Patel, bowlers help Gujarat Giants edge Manipal Tigers for second win on the trot

Gujarat Giants defeated Manipal Tigers by two wickets in Match 3 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 tournament in Lucknow on Monday, thereby collecting their second win of the tournament on the trot that helped them maintain their unbeaten run.

Gujarat Giants, led by Virender Sehwag, had won the toss and opted to field first. The Tigers were restricted to 23/3 in the sixth over following the wicket of Tatenda Taibu, but Mohammad Kaif (24) and Ravikant Shukla (32) forged a 54-run stand for the fourth wicket to take them to safety, albeit momentarily.

Wickets at regular intervals meant that the Tigers were restricted to 120/8 from 20 overs. Ashok Dinda and Tilakaratne Dilshan took two wickets each while Rayad Emrit and Thisara Perera scalped one apiece.

The Giants’ reply was not easy either. Chris Mpofu struck twice in the second over of the chase to remove Virender Sehwag and Tilakaratne Dilshan in a space of three deliveries. However, a 33-run partnership for the third wicket between Kevin O’Brien and Parthiv Patel took the Giants right back in it, before starting to lose wickets again.

Thisara Perera then played a pivotal knock of 22 off 20 balls before being dismissed in the 15th over to leave the Giants six down. Eventually, it was Yuvraj Singh (2*) and Rayad Emrit (0*) who took the Giants home, with two wickets and 16 balls to spare.

Mpofu, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan and Parvinder Awana scalped two wickets each.

While Gujarat Giants consolidate top spot with four points (two wins), the Tigers lie bottom of the table after two defeats in as many games.

