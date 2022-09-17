Legends League Cricket 2022: Mohammad Kaif seeks 'special attention' from Sourav Ganguly after taking wicket; Watch

India Maharajas, under the captaincy of Harbhajan Singh, defeated Jaques Kallis-led World Giants by six wickets in the Legends League Cricket charity match on Friday in Kolkata. The stands at the Eden Gardens were packed with huge crowds who headed to the venue to watch their favourite cricketing legends in action once again. Among other exciting events, Maharaja’s Mohammad Kaif, mostly known for his batting expertise, went on to pick up a wicket and that too of Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera.

It was the 16th over during Giants’ innings when Ashok Dinda had to pull up before delivering the last two balls. After Dinda’s exit, Kaif was brought into the attack. Perara was looking furious at the moment and had already smashed a couple of maximums in that over. The initial delivery by the Indian cricketer also saw Perera clearing the fence with a huge six at the log-on region.

In the next ball, Kaif delivered a drifter, baffling Perera completely. The Lankan batter went for a biggie again but failed to connect it with proper timing. The lofted shot found the hands of the substitute fielder Parvinder Awana, who was placed at short third-man. Awana put in a commendable effort, throwing his body to catch the stunner.

Referring to his first-ever wicket, now Kaif has shared a hilarious post on his personal Instagram. By sharing a clip of the delivery, he tried to grab the attention of Sourav Ganguly who was the Indian skipper during his time. Through the caption, he asked Ganguly, “Please see the drift, flight and turn by Mohammad Kaif the all-rounder. Dada, do you think you missed a trick?” However, Kaif made an error while tagging the BCCI President to the post and mentioned someone else.

Unsurprisingly, the friendly banter of the former cricketer caught the eyeballs of Indian fans. Since being shared, the post has accumulated nearly 7,000 likes so far. A user noted, “India missed to utilise a great allrounder.” Another person found the delivery “incredible” and wrote, “Last night we watched the moment and enjoyed.”

However, Kaif failed to do anything with the bat. In 12 deliveries, the right-handed batter managed to register just 12 runs. Among other Indian batters, Yusuf Pathan and Tanmay Srivastava recorded half-centuries to their names, scoring 50 and 54 runs respectively.

