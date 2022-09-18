Legends League Cricket 2022: Kevin O' Brien's century propels Gujarat Giants to three-wicket win over India Capitals

The Gujarat Giants clinched a three-wicket win over India Capitals in Match 1 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 tournament at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday night.

Ashley Nurse’s 43-ball 103 eventually went in vain for the Capitals, and was later overshadowed by Kevin O’ Brien’s 106 for the Giants.

Having been asked to bat first, the Capitals were 74/6 at one stage but Nurse and Liam Plunkett forged a 64-run stand for the seventh wicket to take Capitals back to safety.

The Capitals eventually posted 179/7 from 20 overs. KP Appanna, Rayad Emrit and Thisara Perera scalped two wickets each, while Graeme Swann collected one wicket.

In Giants’ reply, O’ Brien and Sehwag got them off to a quick start before the former departed, with former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson getting Sehwag’s wicket.

O’ Brien and Parthiv Patel forged a 70-run stand for the second wicket to stabilise the Giants. Yaspal Singh too contributed 2, but lack of contribution from the lower-middle order would trouble the Giants.

The Giants were 179/5 in the 18th over and would then go onto lose Elton Chigumbura in the third ball of the 19th, but by then it was already late to respond from the Capitals.

Pravin Tambe bowled the 19th and removed Chigumbura and Emrit off consecutive deliveries, but a wide ball in the fifth ball of the over saw Giants have the last laugh in the contest.

Bhilwara Kings take on Manipal Tigers in the second match of LLC 2022 on Sunday.

