India cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a serious road accident on 30 December. The star batter was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to mark the new year with his family. While driving near Mohammedpur Jat, his four-wheeler collided with a divider at around 5:30 am. The crash was so intense that the tumbled to the other side of the road, leaving Pant trapped inside it.

Then, the cricketer had to break the windshield to get out as the vehicle caught fire. The news of Pant’s accident unquestionably shocked the Indian cricket fraternity. A number of former and present cricketers wished the 25-year-old a speedy recovery.

On the day of the accident, Pant’s fellow gloveman Ishan Kishan was playing a Ranji Trophy match for Jharkhand against Railways. During the drinks break, Kishan was interacting with some fans gathered at the boundary line, when he got to hear the news. A clip of the incident has widely been shared across social media.



In the footage, Kishan can be spotted coming hurriedly toward the fans who were waiting to snap photographs with him. The Jharkhand batter, who is quite recognised for his humble behaviour, went on to fulfil the crowd’s wish and continued taking selfies with everyone. In between the photo session, a person broke the news of Pant’s accident. Kishan, who had no clue about it, was evidently shocked. He took a small pause and asked, “What are you saying?” Then the fans informed him about Pant’s injuries. They also requested Kishan to focus on the game.

According to his X-ray and CT scan reports, Pant did not suffer any fractures, brain or spinal injuries. However, a ligament tear in his knee will undoubtedly keep him out of the game for a long time. It could take anywhere from two to six months depending on the severity of the tear, as per reports. He will be brought back to Mumbai where BCCI physio Dinshaw Pardiwala will take care of the remaining treatment.

Amid this scenario, Kishan could be the first-choice wicketkeeper for India in the limited-over format thanks to his swashbuckling form in recent times. The 24-year-old southpaw recently smashed a double century in the second ODI during the Bangladesh tour. However, there is still a concern regarding the wicketkeeper’s post in the upcoming major Test series against Australia. Besides Kishan, KS Bharat and India A’s second keeper Upendra Yadav are up in the race.

