Spain Triangular T20Is | Match 3 Mar 29, 2019
ESP Vs MLT
Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 9 Mar 30, 2019
PUN Vs MUM
Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
IPL Mar 31, 2019
SRH vs RCB
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 31, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
KXIP vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Rahul's fifty takes Kings XI Punjab to eight-wicket win

Date: Saturday, 30 March, 2019 19:54 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 9 Match Result Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

176/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.8
Fours
20
Sixes
3
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mitchell McClenaghan not out 0 2 0 0
Mayank Markande not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 4 0 26 0
Mohammed Shami 4 0 42 2
177/2
Overs
18.4
R/R
9.62
Fours
15
Sixes
7
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lokesh Rahul (W) not out 71 57 6 1
David Miller not out 15 10 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell McClenaghan 4 0 35 0
Lasith Malinga 3 0 24 0

Kings XI Punjab VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Convincing victory on the return to home turf for Kings XI Punjab against the Mumbai Indians. This brings us to the end of the coverage for the first of the two games tonight. Head over to our blog for the second game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Brilliant win for Kings XI Punjab. They will take a lot of heart from the way they played tonight. Rahul's return to form will be an added bonus.

    Mumbai was found wanting in both planning and implementation. Their batsmen got stuck in the middle overs. Contrast their approach to someone like Mayank Agarwal who got busy against the spinners from the word go. Mumbai Indians need to rethink their plan for the middle overs. Eight overs of spin from Punjab and Pandya brothers got to play hardly any of it. They have a long batting line up but is rendered worthless if Hardik and Krunal don't get their best chance to make an impact. Yuvraj or Pollard may be better served by batting in a situation where they are forced to go for an all-out attack. Ishan Kishan also needs a look in at some point. He can probably come in for Pollard as a specialist batsman. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Meanwhile, DC have won the toss against KKR!

    Click here to follow its Live coverage.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is KXIP's fifth consecutive victory at Mohali in IPL. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KXIP win by eight wickets and eight balls to spare.

    KXIP cruise to an easy victory in their first home game at Mohali. KL Rahul bats through the innings and is back amongst runs. Miller swivels and pulls it to square leg for a single to complete a comfortable win. Two more points for the Kings XI.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Very smartly done there from KL Rahul. Opens the face of the bat late and runs it down to third man boundary. Using all the pace generated by Bumrah. Two more needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Mumbai have been totally outplayed by Punjab in all departments. They bowled in better areas. They planned their chase expertly and picked the bowlers to go after. They ran hard in the middle overs to ensure the inning doesn't lose momentum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 171/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 66 , David Miller 14)

    If there was any late pressure building on that has been wiped off with a boundary off the last ball of McClenaghan's over. A wide down the leg side resulted in an extra delivery that was hit for four by Miller. Six runs needed off 12 balls now for KXIP.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! David Miller backs away on the leg side and McClenaghan looks to bowl it full outside off but didn't nail it by bowling it to the edge of tramline. In Miller's range and skims it past extra cover for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 163/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 64 , David Miller 9)

    Here is Bumrah. MI's last hope that is quickly extinguishing as Bumrah is taken for 11 runs from his over. Rahul's calm has been indomitable today. KXIP cruising towards the target. Elemantry stuff now really for them. The home team requires 14 off 18 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rahul is the man here for KXIP. Bumrah slanted one across and Rahul tucks it around corner for consecutive boundary to backward square leg fence.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul against MI in IPL:

    46, 10, 25, 25, 23, 68*, 24, 94, 59* (batting today)

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    There is a reason why Ashwin seemed so happy to be back home at Mohali. His team enjoys this ground. They bowled the right lengths here when they were bowling and now they are using the size of this ground to pick up twos. After Gayle's wicket, they have picked ten twos between 8th and 16th over. Those hard twos meant they were never under real pressure even when they couldn't collect boundaries.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! That's not good from Bumrah. In fact that atypical from MI's strike bowler. An easy knee high full toss outside off to Rahul, who punches it through covers for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 152/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 53 , David Miller 9)

    MI need to get over out from somewhere with Bumrah and Malinga to bowl their remaining two overs each. Here's Malinga. Substitute fielder Anukul Roy's misfeld results in an extra run. Malinga slips one down the leg side with twos on either side of it. KL Rahul has been there from the start of the innings, he is pacing it nicely wanting to stay there till the very end. KXIP procure 12 runs from the over and now need only 25 off 24 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Short from Malinga and Rahul pivots, gets a top edge to fine leg fence to bring his first half-century of this season. Looking to see KXIP home today.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KL Rahul showing the benefit of staying in. He was struggling to get his timing right but didn't throw it away by playing a rash shot. A class player like him only needs one good hit to turn it around. Hardik Pandya has been straight up and down on this pitch with no variation. KL Rahul singles him to go after and picks 19 off the over to put the Kings firmly in the driver's seat. They have planned and executed this chase beautifully so far.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 140/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 43 , David Miller 8)

    Just the over KXIP wanted at this stage. Hardik concedes 19 runs from the over. Again a six for KXIP to start the 15th over that helps the cause. Couple of wides from Pandya results in extra deliveries in the over along with two boundaries. The equation is down to 37 needed off 30 balls. Time out taken. Bumrah's two overs still to account. Can Bumrah turn it for MI twice in three days?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball into Miller's body from Hardik and the left-hander twirls and gets it to fine leg fence for another boundary of the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full outside off and KL Rahul drives it in the air and just wide on the right off Rohit Sharma's reach at cover. Rahul's teeing off...

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Krunal has the last laugh against Mayank. He shortened his length after getting hit over his head earlier in the over and gleefully accepted the return catch. KL Rahul still hasn't found his timing but he is still there. If he can give company to David Miller till the end, Punjab will be home.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Short from Hardik and there's a bit of width as well, Rahul creates room and uppercuts over the backward point boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 121/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 31 , David Miller 3)

    A six early in the over helps KXIP take 12 runs from the over, however the hosts lost Mayank Agarwal's wicket in the over. New man David Miller pumps it down thr ground for a couple to get off the mark. Krunal ends with figures of 43 runs off his four over, picking the wickets of Gayle and Agarwal in the process.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Goner! Agarwal has hit it straight back to the bowler and Krunal has held on to a good catch. Was held slightly back of a length and directed into Agarwal. The batsman had perhaps premediated to go down the ground, the length wasn't there and hence couldn't get the elvation or the power behind him. Another wicket for Krunal. Important breakthrough for MI. End of a valuable knock from Agarwal.
     

    Agarwal c and b Krunal Pandya 43(21)

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Impressive shot that from Agarwal. Just backs away a little to create that extra room and hits it firmly over long off. Terrific shot for a six.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 109/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 30 , Mayank Agarwal 35)

    Hardik Pandya is back into the attack. Hardik wisely varies his pace in the over and with some good work in the field McClenaghan saves a couple of runs for his team. He runs across from sweeper cover to deep point to save a couple as Rahul cut one through point. KXIP require 68 off 48 deliveries.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Hardik Pandya's economy rate in T20 cricket:

    Last 13 T20s : 9.88

    Before that : 7.79

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mayank Agarwal against MI in IPL:

    Last five innings combined - 26 runs

    Today — 33* runs (batting)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 103/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 26 , Mayank Agarwal 33)

    Agarwal with the pressure-releasing six from Krunal's over. KXIP go past the 100-run mark as the 50-run stand comes up between Rahul and Mayank. Rahul is yet to kick on as he finds himself on 26 off 32 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Mayank Agarwal shimmies down the wicket and goes over the top. Hits it against the turn and clears the long fence as KXIP cross the 100-run mark.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Punjab have a slight edge at the moment with those nine wickets in hand. KL Rahul has got stuck at one end, but the good thing is he hasn't thrown it away. Two overs of Bumrah will be the key as always. Rohit still needs to get four more overs out of Pandya brother and Markandey. That's where Punjab will look to cash in.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 91/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 24 , Mayank Agarwal 23)

    Rohit brings McClenaghan back into the attack. No real attempt of a big shot in the over from either of the two batsmen out there. A couple to deep cover to end the over. Seven runs came from it. KXIP need 86 to win off 54 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 84/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 19 , Mayank Agarwal 21)

    Agarwal, who walked in the 8th over, has raced past opener and good friend KL Rahul in the number runs scored. Boundary alongside few singles and a couple. Stifled appeal for a leg before off the last ball but the ball was heading down. At the halfway stage KXIP need 93 off 60 balls.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Mayank Agarwal has looked busy against spinners right from the start. He is in prime form and has used his feet confidently against both spinners forcing them to bowl flat which made it easier for him to play off the back foot. He is threatening to take the game away from Mumbai here. Mohali is a difficult ground to defend boundaries. These two will also run well between the wicket and pick those twos on this big outfield.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Edge and past the keeper. Agawal was looking to cut this delivery through point, but there wasn't enough room, gets an thick outside edge that runs to third man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 73/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 17 , Mayank Agarwal 14)

    Two identical shots from Mayank Agarwal for a boundary ensuring KXIP do not lose the momentum after Gayle's departure. Markande's first over costs 12 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Similar length from Markhande and Agarwal deploys the same shot. The resemblence can me mistaken for a replay and again the result is the same for Agarwal.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A fraction short from Markhande and Agarwal has pounced on that. Pulling it away through midwicket for another boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 61/1 ( KL Rahul (W) 15 , Mayank Agarwal 5)

    The Pandya brothers combine to get rid of Chris Gayle. Both teams lost their openers after a 50-run opening stand. Agarwal finishes Krunal's first over with a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Gayle succumbs to the pressure from KL Rahul's end as much as the pressure from the Mumbai bowlers. Classic Rohit captaincy playbook this. He likes to build pressure with dot balls, wickets are a side effect of that pressure. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mayank Agarwal lofts it straight over the bowler's head and beats long off for his first boundary. Didn't over hit, just judged the length early and went straight.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Gayle gone! Oh dear, he has mishit this one off Krunal's bowling and brother Hardik takes the catch at long on boundary. Krunal pushed this one across the left hander, who was looking to flat-bat it over long on. The bowling change works for MI.

    Gayle c Hardik Pandya b Krunal Pandya 40 (24)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 52/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 11 , Chris Gayle 40)

    Hardik Pandya is brought into the attack after the powerplay. Gayle with two back-to-back maximums off Hardik, it seems too easy for Universe Boss for the moment. Raced to 40 off 23 balls. Fifty-run stand for the opening wicket. Hardik's first over costs 14 runs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    The pitch has some assistance for the seam bowlers if they are prepared to hit the hard length. But any room you give will be duly punished by these quality players. Hardik Pandya started well by bowling it short and into Rahul's body, but then spoiled it by pitched the ball in Gayle's half who capitalised by hitting them out of the park. Poor planning from the Mumbai all-rounder.  

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Right from the sweet spot on this occassion! Hardik bowls length outside off stump and Gayle eyes the straight boundary. Launches it over sightscreen

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Gayle gets the front leg out of the way and swings hard. Didn't catch it from the middle of the bat but it doesn't really matter, it has carried all the way over mid wicket fence

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bumrah has never dismissed Gayle in the IPL so far. Gayle's SR against him before today was 90.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 38/0 ( KL Rahul (W) 10 , Chris Gayle 28)

    Bumrah doesn't give any width whatsoever to Gayle as he tries to cramp him up with angling into Gayle's midriff from over the wicket. After three dots, Gayle taps one down to mid off and sets off for a quick single. Rahul collects a single to squre leg off the final ball making it only two runs from the final over of the powerplay. Another excellent over from Bumrah. Though Kings XI have scored just a touch over six in the first six, Rohit would have liked a wicket of one of the two openers. Bumrah has finished half his quota. Time for a strategic time out.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chris Gayle's 300 IPL sixes - innings-wise:

    1-100 : 37

    101-200 : 69

    201-300: 114

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Those two sixes from Gayle notwithstanding, Punjab haven't tried to be flashy in the powerplay. They are looking to build partnerships and lay a solid foundation. Rohit wouldn't mind this though, he likes to build pressure in the field to take the game deep, and then back Bumrah to defend whatever they have to.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 9 KXIP vs MI at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: KXIP cruise to an easy victory in their first home game at Mohali. KL Rahul bats through the innings to get back to form and clinch two more points for KXIP. Miller swivels and pulls it to square leg for a single to complete a comfortable win.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

So far, the Punjab team has been making a lot noise due to controversies, starting with Ashwin's Manakding incident against Rajasthan's Jos Buttler and then in the next match, the no-ball issue where Andrew Russell was dismissed cheaply but Ashwin was guilty of not having four fielders inside the circle.

KXIP vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Rahuls fifty takes Kings XI Punjab to eight-wicket win

File image of Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

Ashwin would hope that the match against Mumbai will be known for the right reasons and will bank on the home advantage to clinch a victory. Mumbai, meanwhile, will aim to carry the momentum which they gained after clinching a thriller against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was outstanding in his spell against Bangalore, will once again be the key for Mumbai. Though Rohit would like more help from other bowlers as well, who were not at their best in the last game. For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller showed good form against Kolkata in the previous game, but bowlers need to step up on Saturday and make some impact. Mohammed Shami and Andrew Tye hold they key for Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab Team Players List: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Mumbai Indians Team Players List: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock.

