Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer 19:45 (IST)

Brilliant win for Kings XI Punjab. They will take a lot of heart from the way they played tonight. Rahul's return to form will be an added bonus.

Mumbai was found wanting in both planning and implementation. Their batsmen got stuck in the middle overs. Contrast their approach to someone like Mayank Agarwal who got busy against the spinners from the word go. Mumbai Indians need to rethink their plan for the middle overs. Eight overs of spin from Punjab and Pandya brothers got to play hardly any of it. They have a long batting line up but is rendered worthless if Hardik and Krunal don't get their best chance to make an impact. Yuvraj or Pollard may be better served by batting in a situation where they are forced to go for an all-out attack. Ishan Kishan also needs a look in at some point. He can probably come in for Pollard as a specialist batsman.