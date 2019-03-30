IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, KXIP vs MI: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will aim to pick up their second win of the season when they square off against each other at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.
R Ashwin-led KXIP started their campaign with a 14-run win over Rajasthan Royals but lost the second match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 28 runs. Both matches of Punjab made headlines for different controversies, while the first game at Jaipur saw Ashwin 'Mankading' Jos Buttler sparking debate over spirit of cricket.
KXIP skipper R Ashwin in action against KKR. Sportzpics
In the second game, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell made KXIP to pay after he was dismissed on delivery that was deemed a no-ball as Ashwin had not placed four fielders in the circle.
Mumbai come into the match after beating Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs in their second game of the season. They lost their first match against Delhi Capitals by 37 runs.
Mumbai's match against RCB was also riddled by controversy after Laisth Malinga's last ball of the match, which was a no-ball was completely missed by umpires when RCB needed six runs to take the game to the Super Over and a free-hit could have made it possible.
In Mohali, both sides will look to put the controversies behind them as they look to strike consistency in the 2019 season. The form of Mayank Agarwal and David Miller is a good news for KXIP, while Malinga's return and Jasprit Bumrah's terrific control in death overs make MI a team to beat.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's IPL 2019 match between KXIP and MI:
When will KXIP vs MI fixture take place?
The match between KXIP and MI will take place on 30 March, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The KXIP-MI fixture will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
What time does the match begin?
The fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Mar 30, 2019 10:58:10 IST
