Auto Refresh
KXIP vs KKR, LIVE SCORE Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Gill, Karthik guide KKR to 7-wicket win
Date: Friday, 03 May, 2019 23:49 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 52 Match Result Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kings XI Punjab VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR! KKR WIN by 7 wickets. They stay alive. Another short ball by Curran, targeted at the hips of DK, who hit it to fine leg boundary to hit the winning runs. They collect two more points and breath a little more.
Kings XI Punjab have been shown the door, well almost. Technically, they are still in it but it would take a miracle for them to surge ahead.
OUT! Short ball from Shami, angling in to Russell, but the batsman still went after it, pulled and the ball went high up in the air, came down to Tye at deep mid-wicket, who held his nerve and took a good catch, pumped the fist looking at the crowd behind. They knew this is a big wicket. A Russell c Tye b Shami 24(14)
FOUR! Brilliant from Gill, little room and scope to cut the ball, Gill pounces on the chance and collects boundary at deep backward point. Reaches his fifty.
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 102/2 ( Shubman Gill 32 , Andre Russell 1)
Captain brings it upon himself to get the next breakthrough. Uthappa is back to the hut. Like DK, in the first innings, Ashwin too is animated in the middle. Two points at stake. But Gill is very, very calm and is playing as if there is no worry in the world. By the way, Russell has joined him now. 100 has come up for KKR. Kolkata need 82 runs in 54 balls
OUT! R Ashwin provides the second breakthrough for Punjab as he flights the ball, lures Uthappa to play the big shot, he plays but does not connect well, the ball goes directly into the hands of Mayank at long-off. Uthappa c Agarwal b Ashwin 22(14)
OUT! Wicket and Lynn is gone. He was trying to hit everyball out of the park and while he succeeded on all previous occasions, the fall was around the corner. Another top edge and it flew into the orbit, came down to Tye who took a safe catch. Chris Lynn c and b Tye 46(22)
FOUR! Huge final over for KXIP, as Curran flicks a full toss from Gurney towards backward square leg for a boundary!
Kings XI Punjab finish on 183/6 at the end of their innings, with 22 coming in the last over!
FOUR! What an innings this is turning out to be for Sam Curran, ramping the full delivery from Gurney towards fine leg! Also brings up the half-century for the young English all-rounder off just 23 deliveries! KXIP 179/6
OUT! Ashwin's promotion up the order doesn't quite work, as he drags the slower one from Russell onto the leg stump to depart for a three-ball duck. KXIP 151/6
R Ashwin b Russell 0(3)
OUT! Mandeep perishes, as gets a thick leading edge, with Uthappa taking the catch at extra cover. KXIP 149/5
Mandeep c Uthappa b Gurney 25(17)
OUT! Now Mayank has to walk back to the dugout, falling short of the non-striker's end after responding to Mandeep's call for a second run. The ball slips out of Narine's hand while he is in the process of breaking the stumps, but the ball touches the timber as the bails come off. The on-field umpires go upstairs, and it is ruled out. KXIP 111/4
Mayank run out (Rinku/Narine) 36(26)
OUT! Nicholas Pooran's entertaining stay at the crease comes to an end, as he holes out to the man stationed at wide long on! Wasn't quite from the middle of the bat, as a result of which Pooran didn't get the distance and elevation. Rana strikes in his first over. KXIP 91/3
Pooran c Warrier b Rana 48(27)
Fifty partnership up between Pooran and Agarwal for the third wicket off just 29 deliveries, with the West Indian leading the way with some aggressive strokeplay! Just what KXIP needed after a couple of early jolts. KXIP 72/2
OUT! Two down now, and KXIP lose both openers! Gayle goes for the short-arm pull, straight to Shubman Gill stationed at deep midwicket! Wicket number two for Warrier, both in this game as well as in IPL. KXIP 22/2
Gayle c Gill b Warrier 14(14)
OUT! Chris Lynn, who is mic'd up and is chatting with the on-air commentators, manages to collect a catch at mid on after Rahul chips a slower one from Warrier down the ground. Early jolt for the hosts. KXIP 13/1
Rahul c Lynn b Warrier 2(7)
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 today:
Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney
Kings XI Punjab playing 11 today:
KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Sam Curran, Simran Singh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Andrew Tye
Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders toss result today
KKR win the toss, and skipper Dinesh Karthik opts to bowl first.
That's it from us today. KKR are still alive and Punjab stand at the door, waiting for other results to go in their favour, which also is very unlikely. Tomorrow is the double-header day, DC hosts RR at Kotla and then RCB will play SRH. Will meet you again tomorrow. For now, bye bye and good night.
Shubman Gill is Man of the Match for 65 made off 49 balls.
Gill: Feels great to get first award at home ground. I think it was important to build partnership. I decided to go till the end when the required run-rate went high. Some relatives came from village to support me. Feels great to play in front of them.
Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: We live another day. That's very important. I wasn't too happy with the bowlers and fielders. I'm not a person who's too much into the result. I am very much into the process. Wasn't happy with what was happening out there. At the end of the day, it's important I stay true to myself. We went for 10 runs too many, and you've got to give credit to Sam Curran. We were there till the end, but the batting made up for it. We did the small things right. Good execution by the batsmen. I think he's (Shubman Gill) a terrific player, and it's only fair we gave him an opportunity at the top of the order.
R Ashwin: It was a par score here. We have defended the score pretty well, I thought they batted really well. We bowled really well in the first three overs and Lynn played well from thereon. Massive positive the way Pooran played and the way Sam played.
FOUR! KKR WIN by 7 wickets. They stay alive. Another short ball by Curran, targeted at the hips of DK, who hit it to fine leg boundary to hit the winning runs. They collect two more points and breath a little more.
Kings XI Punjab have been shown the door, well almost. Technically, they are still in it but it would take a miracle for them to surge ahead.
SIX! Short ball to Karthik and he smacks it over the deep backward square leg boundary for maximum.
FOUR! Not a bad ball from Curran, angling in to DK, who opens the blade at the last moment and beats the keeper. Ball runs away for four behind the wickets.
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 166/3 ( Shubman Gill 64 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 4)
Had the boundary not come in the over, Punjab would have inched closer to the possibility of taking it to the last over. Gill has shown today, that KKR were wrong in not putting him right up at the batting order early on in the tournament. Kolkata need 18 runs in 18 balls
FOUR! Pure timing, pure class from Shubman Gill, short ball and he used short arm jab to hit it to deep on the leg side.
Finally, the short ball strategy has worked for KXIP. Have to say, both Tye and Shami were right on the marks, when it came to implement the gameplan. Nevertheless, the match is still in KKR's court. The asking rate is less than 7. In the context of a qualification scenario, KKR have to consider the net run rate factor. They should look to finish the job as soon as possible.
After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 157/3 ( Shubman Gill 58 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1)
Curran comes into the attack and has bowled well here. Just the quiet over Punjab was looking for and Russell's wicket has helped. Is there a twist left in the match? Phew! Who knows? Don't go anyway, we tell you. Kolkata need 27 runs in 24 balls
Can Gill make up for Russell's absence in the death overs?
Andre Russell just got dismissed. His record in the death overs (16-20) this IPL: 351 runs, 249.00 SR
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 151/3 ( Shubman Gill 53 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 0)
Shami returns to the attack. And after a poor start to the over, delivers for Punjab. Punjab see the back of Russell but they need more wickets here to pull the match back completely. KKR have gone past 150 now. DK joins Gill in the middle. Kolkata need 33 runs in 30 balls
OUT! Short ball from Shami, angling in to Russell, but the batsman still went after it, pulled and the ball went high up in the air, came down to Tye at deep mid-wicket, who held his nerve and took a good catch, pumped the fist looking at the crowd behind. They knew this is a big wicket. A Russell c Tye b Shami 24(14)
FOUR! Cakewalk for Russell, lack of pace on the ball, short in length, Russell rocks back and blasts it for a boundary to deep extra cover.
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 145/2 ( Shubman Gill 52 , Andre Russell 20)
Two wides from Tye. Tells you why he did not feature in the Punjab XI consistently in the tournament this year. On the last ball, he has the chance to get Russell out but Mayank put it down. Dew on the ground playing its role here? Maybe. KKR don't mind. Kolkata need 39 runs in 36 balls
Strategy against Russell? Bowl short, right on his body. Cramp him for room. Looks like the KXIP pacers have adopted this gameplan. However, with all the attention on Russell, Gill is striking at close to 140. This youngster hasn't disappointed, whenever he has been sent to open the innings this season. Unfortunately, for the major part of this edition of IPL, KKR wasted him at No.7.
SIX! Russell gives it his all, low full-toss, slow in pace and Russell smashes it straight to long-off, where Mayank puts the catch down. Russell meanwhile is down on ground after hitting the ball and is getting medical attention.
SIX! Low full-toss on the leg stump, Russell smashes this over the deep square boundary for a maximum. 85 metre that boundary. Massive hit.
ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED!
Shubman Gill is the first player to score four fifties before the age of 20 in IPL.
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 128/2 ( Shubman Gill 51 , Andre Russell 6)
What a knock this is turning out to be Gill. Has hit fifty and is quickly taking his team to the victory mark. Kolkata need 56 runs in 42 balls. Should be very easy with Russell still there and Rana, DK still to come.
FOUR! Brilliant from Gill, little room and scope to cut the ball, Gill pounces on the chance and collects boundary at deep backward point. Reaches his fifty.
SIX! Class and power at the same time, flatter trajectory from Ashwin and Gill quickly sits on one knee and sweeps him for a maximum.
SIX! Gill comes down the track to Ashwin who bowls a carrom ball, Gill spotted it well before and hit it straight down the ground.
Andre Russell's batting SR against KXIP in IPL is 211.42. (222 runs, six innings, 37.00 average)
MILESTONE ALERT!
Andre Russell is playing his 300th T20 match. He is 58 runs away from completing 5,000 T20 runs.
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 110/2 ( Shubman Gill 34 , Andre Russell 6)
Good contest between Russell and Curran in the last over. Russell smashes him for a boundary in the offside and then the England younster banged it short with pace to outdo him on back-to-back deliveries. Kolkata need 74 runs in 48 balls
FOUR! Russell Power at work in Mohali, short ball from Curran and Russell goes deep in the crease and clubs to cover boundary to collect a boundary.
Can't blame Uthappa for playing that shot. He was sent there to dominate the spinners. Perhaps, KKR want to finish this as early as possible to improve their net run rate. And that's why Russell has been out there No. 4.
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 102/2 ( Shubman Gill 32 , Andre Russell 1)
Captain brings it upon himself to get the next breakthrough. Uthappa is back to the hut. Like DK, in the first innings, Ashwin too is animated in the middle. Two points at stake. But Gill is very, very calm and is playing as if there is no worry in the world. By the way, Russell has joined him now. 100 has come up for KKR. Kolkata need 82 runs in 54 balls
OUT! R Ashwin provides the second breakthrough for Punjab as he flights the ball, lures Uthappa to play the big shot, he plays but does not connect well, the ball goes directly into the hands of Mayank at long-off. Uthappa c Agarwal b Ashwin 22(14)
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 98/1 ( Shubman Gill 30 , Robin Uthappa 21)
First sight of Curran with the ball in hand. Had a great outing with the bat and now he needs to do the job for the side with the ball. But making all heads turn to him is Shubman Gill, who is displaying his class on his homeground. Not to forget, his mother is in the stands tonight and a match-winning knock is what will make it a great homecoming from him.
FOUR! Lovely, Gill comes on top of the ball and creams it through the covers for a beautiful boundary. Exquisite strokemaking from the young man.
After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 73/2 ( Mayank Agarwal 14 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 42)
Just when it appeared that KKR are losing the steam and running out of gas, Uthappa provides the impetus. 17 came in the over. Umpires call it time-out. Kolkata need 94 runs in 66 balls
Robin Uthappa has had six 20-plus scores out of his last seven T20 innings against KXIP, including three fifties.
FOUR! Beautiful cut shot from Uthappa almost hit it in off the off stump and it raced away for four to third man.
SIX! Over-pitched by M Ashwin, Uthappa goes big over the straight boundary and it goes for a maximum
FOUR! Poor fielding from KL Rahul in the deep, Uthappa flicked it to long-on and Rahul covered the ground well to reach the ball but completely missed the ball and it went through his two legs.
Ok, Lynn has provided the start KKR were looking for. The asking rate is less than 9 now. From here, they have to bat sensibly. Uthappa has been sent at No.3 to deal with Ashwins of KXIP. Later, for the pacers, they have Russell. Good strategy this by the KKR think-tank.
After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 73/1 ( Shubman Gill 21 , Robin Uthappa 5)
R Ashwin returns to the attack. A better over from him. Just 4 off the over and 11 off the last two. KKR need to make sure the start provided by Lynn is not wasted and they keep the runs coming.
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 69/1 ( Shubman Gill 19 , Robin Uthappa 3)
The other Ashwin, Murugan, into the attack. Lynn's fall in the previous over has brought some slowness suddenly and Punjab captain won't mind that. M Ashwin does a good job. 7 came in the over.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 62/1 ( Shubman Gill 15 , )
Exciting over really. Lynn was after Tye, who bowled his first over. Lynn hit him for six and then four. But Tye had the last laugh coming back to get rid of Lynn. However, Lynn is gone after bringing up fifty for KKR. They have the start and other batsmen need to continue the momentum.
OUT! Wicket and Lynn is gone. He was trying to hit everyball out of the park and while he succeeded on all previous occasions, the fall was around the corner. Another top edge and it flew into the orbit, came down to Tye who took a safe catch. Chris Lynn c and b Tye 46(22)
FOUR! Another heave by Lynn, inside edge and the ball runs away for fine leg boundary
SIX! Lynnsainity is on display right now, short ball from Tye, Lynn heaves, ball takes the top edge but has the legs to disappear into the crowd.
FOUR! Tye into the attack, short ball, and Gill heaves it to fine leg for a boundary. As easy as that really from the home boy Gill.
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 47/0 ( Shubman Gill 10 , Chris Lynn 36)
Captain Ashwin brings himself into the attack. He has bowled with a decent economy rate in the league this far. But Lynn cares for no such feat as he collects boundary on the first ball. Six two balls later. 12 came off it.
SIX! R Ashwin pitched it short, way too short actually, enough time for Lynn to go back, aim his target area and smack it for a maximum.
FOUR! R Ashwin into the attack and he goes for four on the first ball, ball coming in to Lynn, he makes room, heaves, the ball takes the edge and runs away for four to third man.
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 35/0 ( Shubman Gill 10 , Chris Lynn 24)
Brave move by Ashwin as he gives another go for Arshdeep at the openers. Lynn had hit him for a massive six in the first over. He went after him again, smashing three boundaries in a row. Looked a little lost the young bowler as he had no answer to Lynn's strokemaking. 15 off the over.
IPL 12 Match 52 KXIP vs KKR at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: KKR WIN by 7 wickets. They stay alive and Kings XI Punjab have been shown the door. Another short ball by Curran, targeted at the hips of DK, who hit it to fine leg boundary to hit the winning runs. They collect two more points and breath a little more.
IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR Today’s Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, with the losing side certain to get knocked out of contention for the playoffs.
KKR and KXIP are currently occupying the sixth and seventh spots respectively in the points table, with the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) already bowing out of the playoffs race after their no-result finish against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. While Kolkata registered a 34-run win over Mumbai to boost their Net Run Rate, Punjab were comprehensively defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing, suffering a 45-run loss that also brought their NRR into the minus range.
The winner of this contest will move ahead of RR in the points table, and could even surge ahead of the fourth-placed SRH if the margin of victory is a sizeable one. For the losing side though, their only objective in the remaining game will be to avoid the wooden spoon.
Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
May 03, 2019
Also See
KKR vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Kolkata beat Mumbai by 34 runs despite Hardik's masterclass
KKR vs RCB Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 runs
RCB vs KXIP, Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: AB De Villiers powers Bangalore to third win on trot