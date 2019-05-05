FOUR ! A hat-trick of fours to Rahul! Slightly short from Harbhajan, and this has been muscled over mid on! KXIP 45/0

SIX ! Turning out to be a nightmare of an over for Harbhajan, having been hit for three consecutive fours and a six in the four deliveries bowled so far! Rahul goes for an inside out loft, and clears the wide long off fence. Fifty partnership up in no time, with Gayle contributing with only five runs! KXIP 51/0

SIX ! Just 19 deliveries to his half-century! KL Rahul must've munched on Popeye's spinach in the innings break! Hammers the ball over long off to bring up the milestone! KXIP 57/0

Harbhajan Singh concedes 24 runs in his second over, including three fours and two huge sixes, all collected by KL Rahul, as the batsman brings up his half-century off just 19 deliveries! Kings XI surely are producing the kind of performance that was desperately needed from them earlier in the league stage.

KL Rahul is unstoppable now. He has been a bit conservative with his approach this season probably aware of his team's weak middle order. But he is coming into his own now. 52 off 19 is one of the best efforts by an opening batsman this season. He has singled out Harbhajan for some particularly severe treatment. Dhoni may not trust him with the new ball outside Chennai ever again after this.

Chahar starts of with a couple of dots, with Gayle setting off for a quick single off the third. Rahul guides the ball towards cow corner off the fourth delivery, with Jadhav saving a couple of runs for his team near the boundary rope. Just three off the over. Let's see if Dhoni decides to make a change from the other end or not.

KXIP needs to chase this target down in 14.2 or lesser overs to bring CSK's NRR below Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni brings Bravo in place of Bhajji from the other end, and the Trinidadian starts off with a couple of dots before conceding a single to Gayle off the third. Rahul collects his sixth four after nudging at a delivery pitched outside leg. The younger of the two Punjab openers hasn't been one to let go of any freebies so far in his innings. Couple of wides and a dot to end the over, as Bravo concedes eight off his first. Kings XI are well and truly in control at the end of the powerplay, having made the most of the fielding restrictions by collecting 66 runs without losing a wicket.

FOUR ! Full toss from Tahir, and Gayle drives this towards the wide long off fence! KXIP 73/0

SIX ! This time struck straight down the ground by the big man! Tahir under pressure right away! KXIP 79/0

SIX ! The CSK spinners are getting belted all over the park, and Dhoni will have to think of a different strategy now! KXIP 85/0 in 7 overs

Chris Gayle gets into the act, collecting a four off the fourth delivery before smashing back-to-back sixes off the last two deliveries, as 17 runs are collected in the over. The umpire signals the first timeout of the innings at the end of the over, and it's time for the CSK skipper to have an urgent discussion with his team members over a drink. KXIP need 86 to win off 78 balls.

Perfect powerplay for the Kings. 69 on the board and both Rahul and Gayle still at the crease means the run rate isn't going to dip even after the fielding restrictions are removed. The response from the Kings has all of a sudden restored some context into the game. A big loss for Chennai will push them below DC on net run rate which means a win for MI will push them out of the top two. Dhoni surely doesn't want that to happen. Perhaps that's the reason he is bringing on Tahir and Bravo earlier than he usually does.

A much better over from Bravo, one which he bowls a couple of change-up deliveries to Rahul to keep him guessing. Just five singles conceded in the over. Given Kings XI's start though, CSK will need a wicket or two if they are to keep their winning chances alive today. KXIP need 81 to win from 72 balls.

Chahar returns to the attack, with Rahul collected back-to-back boundaries off each of the last two deliveries to bring up the 100-opening stand. Punjab look unstoppable right now. KXIP need 71 to win from 66 balls.

Bravo starts his second over with a wide outside off to Gayle. Barring another wide in the fourth delivery, Bravo keeps it tight this over by conceding just four singles. KXIP need 65 to win from 60 balls.

100 run opening partnership for Punjab. The class toppers are receiving real hiding from the talented backbenchers. 14.3 is the mark that CSK needs to defend now. Winning the game isn't a priority at the moment. If Punjab wins in 14.3 overs then CSK's run rate goes below DC and an MI win later tonight pushes them out of the top two.

FOUR! Mayank Agarwal stamps his class all over this shot, crouching to a back-of-length ball and pulling towards the square-leg boundary. KXIP 112/2

Dhoni brings the under-fire Harbhajan back into the attack in the 11th over, and the off-spinner repays his captain's faith in him by getting rid of the well-set Punjab openers off successive deliveries to tilt the balance back in Chennai's favour. Agarwal and Pooran find themselves at the crease, with the former getting off the mark with a boundary. KXIP need 58 to win from 54 balls.

Harbhajan finally gets his own back against the nemesis KL Rahul. Brave captaincy from Dhoni to bring back his wounded soldier. Another over of 20 odd from the veteran tweaker would have almost closed the game. But Harbhajan kept his nerve and found the outside half of Rahul's bat with a well-pitched drifter. As it often happens, Rahul's partner at the other end was too eager to meet him in the dugout. This time it was a half-tracker from Harbhajan that deserved to go out of the ground, but Gayle could only hit it straight to long on. Two new men at the crease now. Time for Dhoni to apply the squeeze with his spinners.

Tahir returns from the other end, conceding four singles in his second over as Nicholas Pooran too gets off the mark. KXIP need 54 to win from 48 balls.

SIX ! Pooran crouches low, and hammers the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket! KXIP 126/3

Harbhajan collects another wicket in his final over, this time getting rid of the dangerous Mayank Agarwal for 7, as Chennai continue to make inroads in the second half of the Punjab innings. Pooran smacks a six off Bhajji's last delivery over the evening, as the veteran spinner signs off with 3/57 from four overs. KXIP need 45 to win from 42 balls.

Mayank Agarwal has scored 325 runs in this season at a SR of 142.5 — his best IPL season. KXIP are in trouble now with his dismissal.

FOUR! Driven past the man at extra cover by Pooran, who's starting to look quite dangerous from the CSK perspective. KXIP 135/3

Mandeep collects a single off the first ball, before Pooran collects four runs, having to run between the wickets for that thanks to an overthrow. Jadhav injures his left shoulder while diving at the other end of the wicket during the overthrows. Pooran gets dropped by Vijay at point in the third delivery, and he makes most of the chance by collecting a boundary off the very next ball. 12 off the over. KXIP need 33 to win from 36 balls.

SIX ! Another big hit for Pooran, this time smashing the ball into the stands beyond cow corner! KXIP 144/3, need 27 to win off 35 balls

FOUR ! Short from Jadeja, and Pooran latches onto the ball and pulls it down the ground! KXIP 148/3

Jadeja is brought into the attack for the first time in the 15th over, and he's off to an expensive start. Pooran collects a six off the first ball, and follows it up with a four three balls later. Pooran could finish this in a couple of overs now. More importantly, Chennai have taken the chase beyond the 14.3 over mark, which means they will continue to sit on top of the points table for now. KXIP need 20 to win from 30 balls.

CSK are officially sure of a place in the top two as they take the game beyond the fifteenth over. As far as this game is concerned, Nicholas Pooran is putting the finishing touches on the start given by Rahul and Gayle. Dhoni's use of his bowlers has been strange tonight. He bowled out three of his main bowlers inside 14 overs and has brought on Jadeja for his first over in the fifteenth. It seems Dhoni was well aware of the possibility of getting behind DC on NRR, and wanted to close out the possibility completely before trying to win the game.

SIX ! On the backfoot, and Pooran smacks a short of length ball from Tahir over the midwicket fence for a maximum! KXIP 161/3

Tahir brought back from the other end. Four byes conceded off the second delivery as the yorker from the leggie beats both the batsman as well as the keeper. Pooran then hammers the ball into the stands beyond midwicket for a third six off the next delivery. 12 off the over. Umpire calls for a second timeout with Punjab just a couple of hits away from victory. KXIP need 8 to win from 24 balls.

CSK now will finish in top-two as KXIP failed to chase down total in 14.2 overs.

Pooran departs with just seven left to win, getting caught-behind off a quicker delivery from Jadeja. Just three singles and a wicket in the over. KXIP need 5 to win from 18 balls.

KXIP avoid the bottom of the table and finish the season moving ahead of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore!

Tahir bowls out what turns out to be the final over at Mohali this season, as Curran hits a boundary off the last delivery straight down the ground for a four, helping Kings XI Punjab win by six wickets !

A consolation win for Kings XI put them at number 6 on the points table. The Ashwin-led team should be proud about the way they fought this seasons. They seemed short of resources in many departments of the game but consistently managed to punch above their weight in the tournament. WIth a bit more luck in those close finishes, the team might well have made it to the playoff. CSK got off to a good start in this game with both Raina and Du Plessis scoring 50s, but couldn't push on to post an imposing total that plays the opposition out on a good batting wicket like this. A KL Rahul special with support from Gayle and Pooran made easy work of the target of 171. CSK's ability to win games on good batting pitches will again be questioned after this loss.

"You need to give credit to them, I think they bowled well too. It wasn't an easy wicket. Overall it was a very good batting effort from their side. With three spinners in our side, it was difficult to maneouvre in the first six overs, but still I think KL batted really well, supported by Chris Gayle. Pooran batted well after them. We did whatever we could. It didn't work a lot. You try to ensure the opposition gets the runs in the most number of overs, and that's what we did," says MS Dhoni in the post-match interview.

Time for us to shift out attention to the second match of the evening, with Mumbai Indians hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in what is a must-win encounter for Dinesh Karthik's team. Follow live updates and the full scorecard on the final league game of IPL 2019 here .

That brings us to the end of the first game of the Sunday double-header! While Chennai Super Kings have ensured they play the first qualifier at their home ground regardless of the result of the MI-KKR match, Kings XI Punjab have something to smile about as they conclude what turned out to an average season. KL Rahul outstanding with the bat today, while Sam Curran's wickets helped restrict the Super Kings earlier in the afternoon.

R Ashwin wins toss in KXIP's last match of IPL 2019 and decide to bowl first against CSK at home

Bowled! Watson's poor form continues. He hasn't been the same this IPL. Wanted to cut the length ball on off but it was too close to him as it crashed into the timber.

FIFTY! Faf completes his half-century with a nudge to square leg for a single. He's been CSK's best bet with the bat after Dhoni this season

FIFTY! FOUR! l ovely shot! Raina is CSK's most reliable man and he has responded again. Picked the short ball from Murugan to pull it through the gap between deep mid-wicket and long on.

Raina gets out after pulling the short ball to the short fine leg. Curran earns the dividends after changing the pace. Bowl short and slow as Raina decided to pull it but the ball was too close to his body and he could only scoop it to short fine leg.

The brilliant innings comes to and end. Curran went full on leg and cramped Faf for room who was trying to play a flick. The ball hit the pads and crashed onto the stumps.

In the slot for Rayudu with the angle helping him but the batsman didn't get the timing right as he played it into the hands of the mid-wicket fielder

Golden duck for Jadhav! He moved across to create some room but Shami was too full, too quick on the off stump as he pegged the offstump back

KXIP need 171 to win! Excellent last over from Shami. Just five off it. No boundaries. Rayudu was caught out at mid-wicket trying to play a slog shot. Jadhav was cleaned up for a golden duck as CSK reached 170/5 in 20 overs.

FOUR ! Rahul whacks the ball down the ground this time, bringing up the 100-stand in the process! KXIP 100/0

OUT ! KL Rahul's fiery knock finally comes to an end, as Harbhajan Singh gets some redemption after getting smashed all over the park. Harbhajan shortened his length a touch while giving the ball a bit of air to draw Rahul forward. The batsman ended up getting a thick leading edge, with Tahir safely collecting the catch at extra cover. KXIP 108/1

OUT! After a disastrous start with the ball, Harbhajan suddenly has two wickets off as many balls! Half-tracker to Gayle, the Jamaican hits this down the ground off the bottom of the bat, hitting straight to Shorey at long on. KXIP 108/2

OUT! Now the dangerous Agarwal departs for a single-digit score, and Punjab are in trouble at the moment. Agarwal looks to heave this over deep square-leg, not getting the elevation or distance in the end as Jadeja takes the catch near the boundary rope. KXIP 118/3

OUT ! Dhoni collects a reflex catch as Jadeja strikes in his second over, getting an outside edge from Pooran with a quicker delivery. Pooran though, has done the job for his team with a 22-ball 36. KXIP 164/4

KXIP avoid the bottom of the table and finish the season moving ahead of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore!

FOUR ! Sam Curran hits the winning boundary for Kings XI Punjab, helping the team win by six wickets! KXIP 173/4

IPL 12 Match 55 KXIP vs CSK at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali: Tahir bowls out what turns out to be the final over at Mohali this season, as Curran hits a boundary off the last delivery straight down the ground for a four, helping Kings XI Punjab win by six wickets!

IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK Today’s Match Preview: An under-pressure Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host an already-qualified Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 55th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Having lost four games in a row since their last win against Rajasthan Royals on 16 April and with three other teams (Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals) all in contention for the final playoff spot, it will be a must-win game for KXIP against the mighty MS Dhoni-led CSK side.

Undoubtedly, KXIP’s top run-getter KL Rahul will be the key man for the hosts on Sunday, whereas their Universe Boss Chris Gayle will also be desperate to find his form back. The dashing West Indian batsman has had scores of 23, 4 and 14, ever since a knock of 69 against the already-qualified Delhi Capitals (DC) on 20 April.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Brigade will look to seal the top spot in the IPL points table as the second-placed MI will fall short of doing so by two points even if they win against KKR on Sunday. CSK currently lead the standings with 18 points, whereas the already-qualified MI are behind them with 16 points with one game to go.

Captain MS Dhoni, with three fifties to his name this season and Suresh Raina (Two fifties) will look to outplay the KXIP’s strong bowling attack consisting the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin among a few others.

Meanwhile, Shane Watson has been one of those players who has had a fluctuating season, with his last notable knock of 96 coming against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on 23 April.

Notably, that has been his lone 50-plus score in the 13 matches he has played so far for CSK.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

