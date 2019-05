19:38 (IST)

That brings us to the end of the first game of the Sunday double-header! While Chennai Super Kings have ensured they play the first qualifier at their home ground regardless of the result of the MI-KKR match, Kings XI Punjab have something to smile about as they conclude what turned out to an average season. KL Rahul outstanding with the bat today, while Sam Curran's wickets helped restrict the Super Kings earlier in the afternoon.

Time for us to shift out attention to the second match of the evening, with Mumbai Indians hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in what is a must-win encounter for Dinesh Karthik's team. Follow live updates and the full scorecard on the final league game of IPL 2019 here.