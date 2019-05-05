First Cricket
IPL | Match 54 May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 53 May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
IPL May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, MI vs KKR Match at Wankhede: Mumbai Indians opt to field in final league game

Date: Sunday, 05 May, 2019 19:42 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Scenarios:

    If MI win,

    Qualifier - 1: MI v CSK
    Eliminator: DC v SRH

    If KKR win,

    Qualifier - 1: CSK v DC
    Eliminator: MI v KKR 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    For KKR, it is a knock-out encounter. A victory tonight will take them to the playoffs, whereas if Mumbai win, they will finish the league stage at the top of the points table and will get two opportunities to qualify for the finals. So, both teams have plenty to play for in this final game of the league stage of IPL 2019. 

    And like the last encounter between these two teams, once again the Knight Riders have been asked to set a total. Wankhede is a high-scoring venue and the visitors need a big score tonight. So, can we expect yet another promotion in the batting order for Andre Russell?

  • MI playing 11 today

    Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

  • KKR playing 11 today

    Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna

  • Toss: Mumbai Indians win toss and Rohit Sharma opts to field

  • The master blaster talks up the 'special game' between MI and KKR

  • Today’s IPL match LIVE blog between MI vs KKR

    Hello and welcome to the Firstpost's LIVE coverage of the last league fixture of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). 

    The match will be a keen contest as both teams would want to win for different reasons altogether. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be watching the encounter closely as well, who will also be supporting Rohit Sharma's team.

PL 12 Match 56 MI vs KKR at the Wankhede in Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming for a win and sealing their place in the last four, while Mumbai Indians would target to top two finish in the final league game of the IPL

IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will hope to secure a top-two spot on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), while a win for KKR would secure the last spot in the playoffs.

The already-qualified MI have only lost two games at home this season and will look to add another home win on Sunday.

A hard-fought knock of 91 by Hardik Pandya was not enough for MI as Dinesh Karthik and Co registered a convincing 34-run win at the Eden Gardens in their previous meeting this season.

While captain Rohit Sharma has managed to register scores of 20 runs plus on a few occasions, he has just managed one half-century this season- A knock of 67 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

It was only until a few days back on 25 April when Rohit’s counterpart Dinesh Karthik played one of his best knocks- an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals which went in vain.

Meanwhile, KKR are coming fresh from their seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, where Shubman Gill once again led from the front to remain unbeaten on 65.

They will, in fact, look to better their head-to-head record against MI, having won just six matches in their 24 previous meetings in the IPL.

With SRH losing to RCB by four wickets on Saturday, KKR just needs to win their last league match against MI on Sunday.

Both SRH and KKR are on 12 points, with the former having played all of their league matches.

 Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players listRohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin UthappaChris LynnShubman GillAndre RussellCarlos BrathwaiteSunil NarinePiyush ChawlaKuldeep YadavNikhil NaikJoe DenlyShrikant MundheNitish RanaSandeep WarrierPrasidh KrishnaLockie FergusonHarry GurneyMatt KellyKC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj

Updated Date: May 05, 2019

