The match will be a keen contest as both teams would want to win for different reasons altogether. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be watching the encounter closely as well, who will also be supporting Rohit Sharma's team.

The last innings of the final league game is set to decide the fourth team that will qualify for the playoffs. KKR need a win, if they lose SRH go through to the playoffs on superior NRR. If MI win they are guaranteed a top-two finish. Click here to see the latest points table.

And like the last encounter between these two teams, once again the Knight Riders have been asked to set a total. Wankhede is a high-scoring venue and the visitors need a big score tonight. So, can we expect yet another promotion in the batting order for Andre Russell?

For KKR, it is a knock-out encounter. A victory tonight will take them to the playoffs, whereas if Mumbai win, they will finish the league stage at the top of the points table and will get two opportunities to qualify for the finals. So, both teams have plenty to play for in this final game of the league stage of IPL 2019.

The already-qualified MI have only lost two games at home this season and will look to add another home win on Sunday.

A hard-fought knock of 91 by Hardik Pandya was not enough for MI as Dinesh Karthik and Co registered a convincing 34-run win at the Eden Gardens in their previous meeting this season.

While captain Rohit Sharma has managed to register scores of 20 runs plus on a few occasions, he has just managed one half-century this season- A knock of 67 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

It was only until a few days back on 25 April when Rohit’s counterpart Dinesh Karthik played one of his best knocks- an unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan Royals which went in vain.

Meanwhile, KKR are coming fresh from their seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, where Shubman Gill once again led from the front to remain unbeaten on 65.

They will, in fact, look to better their head-to-head record against MI, having won just six matches in their 24 previous meetings in the IPL.

With SRH losing to RCB by four wickets on Saturday, KKR just needs to win their last league match against MI on Sunday.

Both SRH and KKR are on 12 points, with the former having played all of their league matches.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj

