Kuldeep Yadav has made his name with some commendable performances in recent times. The Kanpur-born spinner has been a pivotal part of the Indian side in the past few games and registered his presence in each of them. As the left-arm bowler continues to make his mark on the international stage, former India selector Sunil Joshi believes that he should be included in India’s World Cup squad.

In an interview to ESPNCricinfo, Joshi stated that Kuldeep should find a place in the playing XI due to his recent form. He also praised his commitment towards the game and the improvements the spinner has brought in his delivery speed and variations.

Joshi believes that Kuldeep, who has been included in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, could be vital to the team.

“If Ashwin is our first option, and if Jadeja is not available, then it should be Kuldeep and Axar. If Jaddu is available and they are playing three spinners, Kuldeep should play. Don’t look at the venues or whether our spinners will do well or not at them. Look at the way Kuldeep has picked up wickets.

“In whatever series he has played recently, whether it is red or white-ball, his dismissals are within the 30-yard circle. That is a great thing for a bowler because it shows consistency in line and length. If India have to win against Australia, Kuldeep will play a major part,” Joshi added.

The former selector, who was part of the BCCI panel between 2020 and 2022, also noted that fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been struggling in the past few matches. Chahal, who recently became the highest Indian wicket-taker in T20Is, has been off his usual rhythm.

Taking that into account, Joshi said that while he would pick Kuldeep in his World Cup squad, Chahal would not make the cut.

“Given the options I have at this point in time, Jadeja will be in my squad. If he is not in good rhythm, you have a back-up in Axar Patel. I would probably look at Washington Sundar or Ravi Bishnoi, if I have to have one more leg-spinner. Bishnoi is more consistent, has a quicker arm action and is a better fielder than Chahal”, he added.

