Kuldeep Yadav wants Yuzvendra Chahal to win Purple Cap, says 'he's like my big brother'

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both had their share of problems in recent times. Poor form and injury pushed Kuldeep to the fringes of the Indian team, while Chahal was omitted from India's squad for the T20 World Cup. The spin duo, however, has turned things around quickly. Popularly known as Kul-Cha, both the spinners have been the flavour of the ongoing IPL 2022 season, as far as bowling is concerned.

Rajasthan Royals spinner Chahal leads the Purple Cap race with 18 scalps from eight matches and his international teammate Kuldeep is not far behind. The Delhi Capitals tweaker is second on the list with 17 wickets from eight matches. Four of Kuldeep's 17 wickets came on Thursday night against Kolkata Knight Riders as he inspired DC to a crucial four-wicket win.

Kuldeep was declared the Player of the Match as DC jumped to sixth in the table with their fourth win of the season. At the post-match presentation ceremony, Kuldeep spoke about his friendship with Chahal. The DC spinner said that while the duo is leading the Purple Cap race, he hopes Chahal wins the accolade this season.

"There has never been competition with him (Chahal). He's like my big brother and has always backed me. He kept motivating me when I was injured and I hope he wins the Purple Cap," Kuldeep said.

Interestingly, eight of Kuldeep's 17 wickets this season have come in the two matches against his former side KKR. In fact, on Friday, he completed four wickets in just three overs — a sign of how much he has improved in this edition. Kuldeep also spoke about his rise as a bowler and said that the lack of fear of failing has helped him do well.

"I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve on. I don't get scared of failing now," the 27-year-old said.

"This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don't think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths."

Kuldeep will be back in action on 1 May when DC face Lucknow Super Giants.

