Kuldeep Yadav joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Delhi Capitals' new recruit Kuldeep Yadav has been on a roll for his new franchise as the left-arm spinner has been picking wickets consistently. In 8 matches that he has played so far in this edition of the IPL, Kuldeep has scalped 17 wickets including a couple of four-fers.

Interestingly, both of his four-wicket hauls have come against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. While the chinaman bowler returned with figures of 4/35 at Brabourne stadium in the first encounter, he picked four wickets for just 14 runs on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Owing to his brilliant show against KKR, Yadav was adjudged man of the match and the left-hander joined an elite club which also comprises of the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar.

Kuldeep has joined the tally of players with the most number of man of the match awards in one single season. He now has four MoM in IPL 2022. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli leads the chart after he won five MoMs during the 2016 edition. Kohli amassed a total of 973 runs in that season and also notched up four tons.

Tendulkar had won four MoMs during the 2010 season of the Indian Premier League while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rohit Sharma achieved the feat in 2021 and 2016 seasons respectively. Apart from them Amit Mishra won four MoMs in 2013 and Yusuf Pathan in 2008.

Kuldeep later talked about his bowling and added that he is focusing on bowling in right areas.

"I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve on. I don't get scared of failing now, " said Kuldeep at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don't think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths," he further added.

