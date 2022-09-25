Kuldeep Yadav collects hat-trick in 2nd India A vs New Zealand A unofficial ODI

Once an integral member of the Indian limited-overs side alongside fellow ‘KulCha’ member Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav has gradually lost his place in the national team and has fallen far below in the pecking order, especially with Ravindra Jadeja and Yuvzendra Chahal being the preferred spin options and the likes of Ravi Bishnoi waiting in the wings.

On Sunday, however, the left-arm wrist spinner gave the Indian team management as well as the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee a reminder of what he’s capable of and why he shouldn’t be counted out of the international scene just yet with a hat-trick against New Zealand A.

Kuldeep was the pick of the India A bowlers in the second unofficial ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with a haul of 4/51, three of those coming off the last three deliveries of the innings as the Black Caps A side were bundled out for 219.

The Delhi Capitals spinner removed Logan van Beek for 4, getting him caught by Prithvi Shaw, and Joe Walker and Jacob Duffy followed right after. While Walker was caught-behind, Duffy was trapped leg-before as the Kiwi innings folded at the end of the 47th over.

Hat-trick for Kuldeep Yadav vs New Zealand A. Crowds roaring for Kuldeep. pic.twitter.com/m8vVgmo4LT — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 25, 2022

India, in reply, got off to a solid start thanks to opener Shaw’s 48-ball 77 that resulted in a 82-run first-wicket stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad. India were cruising at 131/1 before a brief collapse saw them lose their next three wickets for as many runs. The Indians were 184/6 at the end of the 28th over, needing another 36 to win in 22 overs with four wickets in hand and Rishi Dhawan (10 not out) and Shardul Thakur (2 not out) at the crease.

Kuldeep, incidentally, has registered two hat-tricks for the Indian senior team — against Australia in 2017 and against West Indies in 2019 in Kolkata and Visakhapatnam respectively.

New Zealand A, led by Tom Bruce in both the unofficial Tests as well as the 50-over games, are yet to win a match in the tour. They lost the third Test by 113 runs after the first two ended in a draw, while the Indians won the first of the three unofficial ODIs by seven wickets. The third and final one-dayer will also take place in Chennai on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.