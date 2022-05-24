Krunal Pandya-led Baroda trying to convince Deepak Hooda to return for new domestic season

Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) is making efforts to bring Deepak Hooda back into the fold for the upcoming domestic season after the 27-year-old moved to Rajasthan last season following a spat with captain Krunal Pandya.

A BCA official confirmed to Indian Express they are trying to convince Hooda to come back to his state team as the association looks to bolster their batting.

“Whatever has happened, has happened. We are trying to convince Hooda to come back and play for Baroda again," a BCA official said. "He too has now patched up with Krunal, so there is no reason left for not coming back to Baroda. We had already expressed our interest in him and it will be his decision. We are hoping that he agrees to it.”

The report added that Hooda, who now shares the dressing room with Pandya at Lucknow Supergiants, is yet to take a call due to the on-going IPL season.

In the IPL, the duo seem to have buried the hatchet as they have enjoyed each other's company on the field playing for LSG, who have reached the playoff stages in their debut season.

“Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG,” said Hooda said after being picked for the same franchise (for Rs 5.75 crore) as Krunal at the mega auction.

In 2021, Hooda stormed out of a Baroda bio-bubble during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, alleging "misbehaviour" by skipper Krunal Pandya. He was then suspended by the BCA for "indiscipline" and "bringing disrespect to the game."

"At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other state teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara," Hooda wrote in the letter to Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) after exiting the bio-bubble in 2021.

"Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow's game with the permission of head coach Mr Prabhakar. Then Krunal came in nets (and) started misbehaving with me."

Since moving to Rajasthan, Hooda regained his place in the Indian squad and has been picked for the five-match T20 series against South Africa at home.

