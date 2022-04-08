IPL 2022: 'Brothers do fight', Deepak Hooda opens up on relationship with LSG teammate Krunal Pandya

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) decision to buy Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions raised quite a lot of eyebrows, and mainly so because of the past the two Indian players share.

In 2021, Hooda stormed out of a Baroda bio-bubble during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, alleging "misbehaviour" by skipper Krunal Pandya.

"At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other state teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara," Hooda wrote in the letter to Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) after exiting the bio-bubble in 2021.

"Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow's game with the permission of head coach Mr Prabhakar. Then Krunal came in nets (and) started misbehaving with me."

The duo however seem to have buried the hatchet as they have enjoyed each other's company on the field playing for LSG in IPL 2022. Their performances have also helped debutants LSG to get off to a flier in the league.

In an interaction with Dainik Jagran, Hooda has opened up about the relationship he shares with Krunal. He said they are like brothers.

"Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG," Hooda said.

"I was not watching the IPL auction. We met just like the other players at the team hotel. Whatever happened is in the past, and as I said, we both are playing for the same team and our goals, too, are the same."

LSG are currently second in the IPL 2022 table with three wins from four matches. They have six points in total so far.

