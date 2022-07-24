Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri blessed with son, announce name on social media

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri were blessed with a baby boy as they made the announcement on their social media account on Sunday.

Krunal also revealed the name of the newborn as the caption of his post on Twitter read: Kavir Krunal Pandya.

Kavir Krunal Pandya 🌎💙👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/uitt6bw1Uo — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 24, 2022

Krunal and Pankhuri Sharma, a former model, tied knot in 2017 and the pair have been active on social media along with younger brother Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic. Krunal has often shared a lot of posts with his nephew Agastya, Hardik's son.

Krunal is currently out of the Indian team as he hasn't played for the Men in Blue since July 2021. His last game was a T20I against Sri lanka. Since making debut in November 2018, the 31-year-old all-rounder has played 19 T20Is and five ODIs for India, taking 17 wickets and scoring 254 runs in both formats combined.

Doors to the Indian team opened for him through his impressive performances for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Krunal currently plays for Lucknow Super Giants and in 14 matches scored 183 runs while scalping 10 wickets in a season where the new franchise reached the play-off stages. Personally, Krunal retained best bowling figure of 3/19 and had an overall economy rate of 6.97.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.