KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The exciting match of the ongoing Indian Premier League will take place on 2 May, Monday.

Coming into this match, the Rajasthan Royals are placed third in the points table and they have six wins in nine matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have three wins in nine encounters and are placed eighth in the points table.

After a really positive start to their season, Kolkata Knight Riders have really struggled to find their strongest possible 11. Barring Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana, none of the other batters have really come to the fore. Umesh Yadav, with the ball, has been a standout for the side, but he needs support from the other bowlers.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

KKR vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs RR Match Details

The KKR vs RR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, 2 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR vs RR probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

