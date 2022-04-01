KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR come into this game after having won one and lost one match. Punjab Kings had an ideal start to their IPL season when they chased down a mammoth total of 205 to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The biggest positive for Kolkata Knight Riders this season has been the performance of Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane. While Yadav has extracted great pace, bounce and movement from the pitches, Ajinkya Rahane looks settled as an opener. Shreyas Iyer has been performing well as the captain of the side and he now needs the young Indian players to step up.
Punjab Kings flexed their batting muscles against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match. Chasing 205, the team's explosive batting order proved dominant over RCB bowlers and Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith finished the match in style. While the batting looks settled, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal needs his bowlers to fare better in this match against KKR.
KKR vs PBKS Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings encounter.
KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
KKR vs PBKS Match Details
The KKR vs PBKS match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, 1 April, at 7:30 pm IST.
KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Mayank Agarwal
Vice-Captain: Venkatesh Iyer
Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan
All-rounders: Odean Smith, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Rahul Chahar
KKR vs PBKS Probable XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Samson, a wicketkeeper-batter, remained the hero after he smashed three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball blitz and put on a key stand of 73 with Devdutt Padikkal, who made 41.
Sanju Samson had expressed displeasure on a post depicting him in a way he did not like.
With IPL expanding to 10 teams, the BCCI has changed the format for the cash-rich league. We explain the IPL 2022 format in detail.