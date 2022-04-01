KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR come into this game after having won one and lost one match. Punjab Kings had an ideal start to their IPL season when they chased down a mammoth total of 205 to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The biggest positive for Kolkata Knight Riders this season has been the performance of Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane. While Yadav has extracted great pace, bounce and movement from the pitches, Ajinkya Rahane looks settled as an opener. Shreyas Iyer has been performing well as the captain of the side and he now needs the young Indian players to step up.

Punjab Kings flexed their batting muscles against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match. Chasing 205, the team's explosive batting order proved dominant over RCB bowlers and Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith finished the match in style. While the batting looks settled, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal needs his bowlers to fare better in this match against KKR.

