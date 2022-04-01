Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Cricket

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

  • FP Trending
  • April 1st, 2022
  • 10:48:10 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR come into this game after having won one and lost one match. Punjab Kings had an ideal start to their IPL season when they chased down a mammoth total of 205 to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The biggest positive for Kolkata Knight Riders this season has been the performance of Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane. While Yadav has extracted great pace, bounce and movement from the pitches, Ajinkya Rahane looks settled as an opener. Shreyas Iyer has been performing well as the captain of the side and he now needs the young Indian players to step up.

Punjab Kings flexed their batting muscles against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match. Chasing 205, the team's explosive batting order proved dominant over RCB bowlers and Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith finished the match in style. While the batting looks settled, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal needs his bowlers to fare better in this match against KKR.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs PBKS Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings encounter.

KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs PBKS Match Details

The KKR vs PBKS match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, 1 April, at 7:30 pm IST.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Rahul Chahar

KKR vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 01, 2022 10:48:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson leads Rajasthan Royals to big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson leads Rajasthan Royals to big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Samson, a wicketkeeper-batter, remained the hero after he smashed three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball blitz and put on a key stand of 73 with Devdutt Padikkal, who made 41.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals delete tweet after captain Sanju Samson asks them to be professional
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals delete tweet after captain Sanju Samson asks them to be professional

Sanju Samson had expressed displeasure on a post depicting him in a way he did not like.

Explained: The new IPL 2022 format and how teams will qualify for playoffs
First Cricket News

Explained: The new IPL 2022 format and how teams will qualify for playoffs

With IPL expanding to 10 teams, the BCCI has changed the format for the cash-rich league. We explain the IPL 2022 format in detail.