KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a side that are struggling this season, will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a team that needs one win to formally make it through to the playoffs. This exciting fixture will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on 18 May, Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders come into this game after having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Lucknow come into this clash after losing their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

This is the match KL Rahul would want to win to make it to the playoffs. But the path will not be easy since KKR would look to stay in the competition. Lucknow’s batting has let them down in the recent contests and in this game, the onus will be on them to get the job done.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants; here is everything you need to know:

KKR vs LSG Match Details

The KKR vs LSG match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday, 18 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

KKR vs LSG Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

