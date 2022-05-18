KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a side that are struggling this season, will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a team that needs one win to formally make it through to the playoffs. This exciting fixture will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on 18 May, Wednesday.
Kolkata Knight Riders come into this game after having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Lucknow come into this clash after losing their last encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).
This is the match KL Rahul would want to win to make it to the playoffs. But the path will not be easy since KKR would look to stay in the competition. Lucknow’s batting has let them down in the recent contests and in this game, the onus will be on them to get the job done.
Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants; here is everything you need to know:
KKR vs LSG Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants encounter.
KKR vs LSG Live Streaming
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
KKR vs LSG Match Details
The KKR vs LSG match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday, 18 May, at 7:30 PM IST.
KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Andre Russell
Vice-Captain: KL Rahul
Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Venkatesh Iyer
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Tim Southee, Ravi Bishnoi
KKR vs LSG Probable XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders HIGHLIGHTS - Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR HIGHLIGHTS , 53rd IPL Match HIGHLIGHTS: LSG beat KKR by 75 runs
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was dismissed on a rare diamond duck in an Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.
A positive result against LSG will help KKR stay afloat in the IPL 2022 playoffs race.