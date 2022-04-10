KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

KKR has been in superb form and after their stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the last match, they will be keen to continue the momentum.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, struggled to find momentum with the bat in their last match against Punjab Kings, but their bowlers put up a good show. However, this was not enough and they come into this game after being defeated by Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi have just 2 points from three games and they need to win this match if they want to march up the points table and find some momentum.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, here is all you need to know:

KKR vs DC Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals encounter.

KKR vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs DC Match Details

The KKR vs DC match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (10 April) at 3:30 pm.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner

All-rounders: Pat Cummins, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

KKR vs DC Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.