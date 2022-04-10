KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday.
KKR has been in superb form and after their stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the last match, they will be keen to continue the momentum.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, struggled to find momentum with the bat in their last match against Punjab Kings, but their bowlers put up a good show. However, this was not enough and they come into this game after being defeated by Lucknow Super Giants.
Delhi have just 2 points from three games and they need to win this match if they want to march up the points table and find some momentum.
Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, here is all you need to know:
KKR vs DC Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals encounter.
KKR vs DC Live Streaming
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
KKR vs DC Match Details
The KKR vs DC match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (10 April) at 3:30 pm.
KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Vice-Captain: Prithvi Shaw
Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner
All-rounders: Pat Cummins, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman
KKR vs DC Probable XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match - Check captain, Vice Captain and probable playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream 11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match - Check captain, Vice Captain and probable playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai)
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Dream 11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match - Check captain, Vice Captain and probable playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai)