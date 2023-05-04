West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Johnson Charles joins Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 50 Lakh.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Charles – a wicketkeeper-batter – has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads.
Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name.
He joins KKR for INR 50 Lakh.
