Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Charles – a wicketkeeper-batter – has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads.

Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name.

He joins KKR for INR 50 Lakh.

