Kolkata Knight Riders name Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Johnson Charles joins Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 50 Lakh.

KKR's new recruit Johnson Charles has scored 5600 runs in 224 T20s. Reuters

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Charles – a wicketkeeper-batter – has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads.

Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name.

He joins KKR for INR 50 Lakh.

Updated Date: May 04, 2023 09:47:56 IST

