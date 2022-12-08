'Kohli has started struggling again:' Former India cricketer asks BCCI to not rest in form players

The Indian cricket team has been facing a lot of criticism after their lackluster performance in Bangladesh. The hosts have managed to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Rohit Sharma-led unit in the three-ODI series. The performance of the Indian top order has also come under the scanner, with several people wondering if the Men in Blue need to change their playing XI.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Vivek Razdan has weighed in on the debate and asked the selectors to “stop experimenting”. Razdan gave the example of star batter Virat Kohli, who has been struggling against the Bangladesh bowling attack, just months after being the highest run-scorer at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I would like to make just one suggestion. Stop experimenting,” Razdan commented while on air during the second India-Bangladesh ODI in Dhaka. “In the past few months, we have seen this happening. Time to halt this line of thinking. There’s been too much experimentation. Still there’s a lot of time before the ODI World Cup.”

He also asked the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) to keep playing cricketers who are in form. “Look at Virat Kohli – he was in good form at the T20 World Cup but then you rested him for the New Zealand tour. Now, he has started struggling again” Razdan added.

He asked the selectors to keep in mind that the ICC World Cup is just months away and the team for the first match at least should have been finalised by now.

India’s recent performance in ODIs:

The Indian team has had a disappointing few months. After enduring a heartbreaking loss in the T20 World Cup semi-finals in Australia, many members of the team made their way to New Zealand for a T20 and ODI series. While big names like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli were rested for the tour, the ODI team was captained by Shikhar Dhawan. The Men in Blue lost the ODI series 1-0 after two fixtures were abandoned due to rain.

The two consecutive losses in Bangladesh mark India’s second ODI series defeat within a month.

The team will face off against Bangladesh for the third and final ODI on 10 December at Chattogram’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

