KL Rahul came under fire on social media once again after a 32-ball 39-run knock in Lucknow Super Giants’ 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals. While LSG are second in the IPL 2023 points table with four wins from six matches, skipper Rahul’s strike rate has been heavily criticised. The Karnataka batter has scored 194 runs so far from the opening slot but at a strike rate of only 114.79.

Against RR, Rahul started by playing out six dot balls as pacer Trent Boult bowled a maiden in the first over of the match. In the powerplay, he scored 19 off 19 and despite laying the foundation and after being dropped twice, failed to capitalise as he got out in the 11th over and LSG posted a total of 154/7. In reply, RR could only manage 144/6 as Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan shared five wickets.

Eventually, Rahul was the second-highest scorer for LSG on the night.

After the match, Rahul explained his batting approach. He explained that the batting was slow as the ball was keeping low in the powerplay, however, also added that his team was 10 runs short.

“We came in here yesterday and saw 180 would be a par score, but the first over from Boult, me and Kyle had a chat and realised this isn’t a 180 wicket. The ball was keeping a bit low, so we gave ourselves time in the powerplay. Maybe if we played a bit better, we might have got 170 as well,” Rahul said.

“In the 10 over mark, the message me and Kyle sent out was 160 would be a good total on this track, they have some good bowlers as well who exploited the conditions. We fell 10 short but made up with the ball.”

