KKR's Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL 2022 with hip injury

Australian Test captain and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins was on Friday ruled out of IPL 2022 with a hip injury.

“Pat Cummins is heading home early from the IPL with a minor hip injury,” Cricket Australia wrote on their official Twitter account.

Cummins’ recovery is expected to take at least two weeks after which he will be flying to Sri Lanka for the ODI and Test series next month. The Australia Test skipper has already been rested for the three-match T20I series, which will kick off the month-long tour in the island nation.

In five matches he has played for KKR this season, Cummins picked seven wickets, including a match-winning 3/22 against the Mumbai Indians. Cummins also made headlines for his batting prowess this season as he blasted 14-ball 56 runs at a staggering strike rate of 373.33 against Mumbai Indians, his first match of the season.

KKR are still alive in the playoffs race with 10 points from 12 matches. While they would need to win their remaining two games, KKR would also be relying on other results to go in their favour.

Shreyas Iyer-led team will face Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Saturday before their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

