KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: A look at interesting numbers from the contest

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched two crucial points with a big victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 61 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
Andre Russell was clinical on Saturday, having scored an unbeaten 49 while also taking three wickets, to finish with figures of 3/22. Those performances earned him a Man of the Match award.
KKR went upto the sixth spot post the win with 12 points but with just one match remaining for them, Shreyas Iyer and Co may not fancy their chances to the playoffs.
SRH, meanwhile, stayed in eighth place following a fifth-straight defeat but unlike KKR, SRH still have two more matches in hand.
Russell had a fun night out in Pune and he had few more reasons to celebrate as he achieved individual milestones. Let’s take a look at that and more here:
A defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad will mean elimination from IPL 2022 for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders kept themselves alive in the race for the playoffs with a crucial and heavy 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad that elevates them to sixth place in the points table with a match to go for them in the league stage.
The incident happened in the 12th over of the KKR innings after they opted to bat as Rinku was struck plumb LBW by Natarajan and was followed by a DRS call goof up.