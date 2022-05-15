KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: A look at interesting numbers from the contest

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched two crucial points with a big victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 61 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Andre Russell was clinical on Saturday, having scored an unbeaten 49 while also taking three wickets, to finish with figures of 3/22. Those performances earned him a Man of the Match award.

KKR went upto the sixth spot post the win with 12 points but with just one match remaining for them, Shreyas Iyer and Co may not fancy their chances to the playoffs.

SRH, meanwhile, stayed in eighth place following a fifth-straight defeat but unlike KKR, SRH still have two more matches in hand.

Russell had a fun night out in Pune and he had few more reasons to celebrate as he achieved individual milestones. Let’s take a look at that and more here:

Shreyas Iyer played his 100 th IPL match during KKR’s game against SRH on Saturday. Iyer began his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2015 but was eventually picked up by KKR ahead of this season. He’s scored a total of 2726 runs so far.

Andre Russell had reasons to relish this game as it saw him become the fastest to 2000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced. As per IPL's official website, Russell has thus far amassed 2030 runs from 1133 balls striking at 179.17.

'Dre Russ', as Russell is fondly called, joined an elite list of players to have scored 300 runs and taken 15 wickets in the same season. Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Jacques Kallis, and Sunil Narine are the only others to have achieved the feat in a single IPL season before.

SRH’s Umran Malik finished with figures of 3/33 against KKR. Malik scalped all three wickets inside two overs. While he removed Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane in the eighth over, he got rid of Shreyas Iyer in the 10th over of the match. This also ended Umran’s wicketless run of three matches, during a time where he conceded 125 runs combined without taking a wicket.

