Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: A look at interesting numbers from the contest

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched two crucial points with a big victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 61 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Andre Russell was clinical on Saturday, having scored an unbeaten 49 while also taking three wickets, to finish with figures of 3/22. Those performances earned him a Man of the Match award.

Andre Russell in action against SRH. Sportzpics

Andre Russell in action against SRH. Sportzpics

KKR went upto the sixth spot post the win with 12 points but with just one match remaining for them, Shreyas Iyer and Co may not fancy their chances to the playoffs.

SRH, meanwhile, stayed in eighth place following a fifth-straight defeat but unlike KKR, SRH still have two more matches in hand.

Russell had a fun night out in Pune and he had few more reasons to celebrate as he achieved individual milestones. Let’s take a look at that and more here:

  • Shreyas Iyer played his 100th IPL match during KKR’s game against SRH on Saturday. Iyer began his IPL career with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2015 but was eventually picked up by KKR ahead of this season. He’s scored a total of 2726 runs so far.
  • Andre Russell had reasons to relish this game as it saw him become the fastest to 2000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced. As per IPL’s official website, Russell has thus far amassed 2030 runs from 1133 balls striking at 179.17.
  • 'Dre Russ', as Russell is fondly called, joined an elite list of players to have scored 300 runs and taken 15 wickets in the same season. Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Jacques Kallis, and Sunil Narine are the only others to have achieved the feat in a single IPL season before.
  • SRH’s Umran Malik finished with figures of 3/33 against KKR. Malik scalped all three wickets inside two overs. While he removed Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane in the eighth over, he got rid of Shreyas Iyer in the 10th over of the match. This also ended Umran’s wicketless run of three matches, during a time where he conceded 125 runs combined without taking a wicket.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 00:26:28 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 preview: Kolkata face Hyderabad in do-or-die battle
First Cricket News

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 preview: Kolkata face Hyderabad in do-or-die battle

A defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad will mean elimination from IPL 2022 for Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2022: KKR hammer SRH to collect third win in four games to keep themselves in playoff run
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: KKR hammer SRH to collect third win in four games to keep themselves in playoff run

Kolkata Knight Riders kept themselves alive in the race for the playoffs with a crucial and heavy 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad that elevates them to sixth place in the points table with a match to go for them in the league stage.

IPL 2022: Rinku Singh protests against umpire's decision as DRS controversy headlines KKR vs SRH game
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Rinku Singh protests against umpire's decision as DRS controversy headlines KKR vs SRH game

The incident happened in the 12th over of the KKR innings after they opted to bat as Rinku was struck plumb LBW by Natarajan and was followed by a DRS call goof up.