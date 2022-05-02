KKR vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost five matches on the trot and their IPL campaign has been derailed in the recent past. The Shreyas Iyer-led squad will look to bounce back and gain some momentum when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, 2 May. This match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ play-off hopes have gone off the rails and they are hanging by the skin of their teeth after having lost six of their nine matches. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, look like a solid unit with six victories under their belt.

For KKR, Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer have not given the side the expected starts and this has not helped their cause. Andre Russell, despite playing a few cameos, seems to have lost his form and he needs to be far more consistent. At the same time, the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have not given KKR the required wickets. Pat Cummins did not have a good few games and he was replaced by Tim Southee in the last few matches. It will be interesting to see if KKR revert to the Australian captain.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals lost their match against the Mumbai Indians and their biggest concern is the form of their fourth overseas player. Daryll Mitchell has not grabbed his chances, and this could tempt the management to give a chance to Jimmy Neesham or Obed McCoy.

RR's batting too is too dependent on Jos Buttler and the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer need to contribute in a far-more consistent manner.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

